Xealth and Healthwise Partner to Empower Patients With Digital Health Programs

SEATTLE and BOISE, Idaho, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth and Healthwise, Inc., announced today a collaboration designed to help improve patient outcomes. By combining Xealth's digital health platform with high-quality patient education and tools from Healthwise, patients will soon get the information, support, and positive reinforcement they need to improve their health and better manage chronic disease.



Xealth, a leader in enabling digital health at scale, is a digital health prescribing platform that enables clinicians to easily integrate, prescribe, and monitor digital health tools for patients from their EHR workflows. Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, offers interactive, unbiased, action-oriented materials that instruct and engage people about their health conditions. Using the Xealth platform to connect patients to Healthwise educational content can help patients adhere to prescribed therapies, manage their health, and adopt healthy lifestyles.

“Providing Healthwise information and tools through the Xealth technology and platform will provide patients with the prescribed information they need to make successful health changes,” said Dave Mink, chief client officer for Healthwise. “Well-informed patients receive higher-quality care and better health outcomes—generally at a lower overall cost.”

“Digital health is the future of health care—we are constantly discovering ways to use new technologies in an approach that will benefit patients and clinicians alike,” said Jay Reynolds, chief technology officer for Healthwise. “This partnership with Xealth is one more step toward achieving that goal.”

“We believe that digital pathways should help strengthen the physician-patient relationship,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “By making Healthwise education available through the Xealth platform, providers can easily send necessary information to patients in a way they can review when it is best for them and refer back. Providers also know if a patient viewed the materials, informing any needed follow-up.”

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org/ . 1.800.706.9646.

