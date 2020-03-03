Presidential Appointee and Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Julie Myers Wood Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Julie Myers Wood as an advisory member to its Board.

“Julie has more than 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors. Her regulatory and enforcement experience includes serving as defense counsel, federal prosecutor, compliance consultant and investigator,” said Patrick Imbasciani, Draganfly COO. “It will be a privilege working with her as we scale our secure government and public safety offerings.”

Julie Myers Wood was appointed by President Bush and confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Previously, Ms. Wood served as Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the Department of Commerce, the Chief of Staff to the Criminal Division at the United States Department of Justice and as a Special Assistant to the President. Ms. Wood is currently the CEO for Guidepost Solutions LLC, a leading investigative and compliance consulting firm where she leads a global team of investigators, experienced security and technology consultants, and compliance and monitoring experts across a multitude of industries including government and public service agencies.

“We welcome Julie as an advisor to our Board of Directors. Her unparalleled experience across industries will be invaluable as we work towards further developing our drone innovations for military and government contracts,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO.

“Draganfly has built its market presence by continually innovating and delivering industry firsts related to detection, defending and delivering solutions to enterprise and government. I am honored to join a company that has built such a solid foundation for innovation within a number of public sectors,” said Ms. Wood.

Ms. Wood is a graduate of Baylor University and Cornell Law School.

Draganfly Board of Directors appointed Former White House Chief of Staff and US Secretary of Transportation Andrew H. Card as Director of the company in November 2019.

