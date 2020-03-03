Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp Announces Agreement with InSite Street Media to Expand Advertising Reach in RI and NJ

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ( Other OTC: SNPW ) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Street Smart Outdoor Corp (“SSO”) and InSite Street Media (“ISM”) have entered into an initial one year business relationship agreement that will allow ISM to expand outdoor marketing and advertising awareness to increase or boost revenue growth with the Company’s street furniture panels within SSO’s Rhode Island and New Jersey markets. Similar to the Company’s recent agreement with Focus Media Group, Inc., this agreement will also be an awareness, advertising, and marketing program. ISM will act as a third-party sales representative for SSO with the right to submit advertising buys with respect to advertisers.



InSite Street Media is a leading national outdoor advertising company that specializes in “street furniture.” InSite is known for innovation and excellence in servicing and maximizing the value of out-of-home media properties such as bus shelters, passenger benches, transit advertising, informational kiosks, and digital bulletins.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are very pleased to add InSite Media to our mix of partners as we work on expanding our reach to national advertisers in our Rhode Island and New Jersey markets. InSite Street Media should provide us with a reach that we otherwise could not achieve independently and further bolsters our strategy to utilize partners to expand our breadth and success in monetizing the Company’s assets.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp:

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ( Other OTC: SNPW ) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com

About InSite Street Media:

InSite Street Media is a leading national outdoor advertising company that specializes in “street furniture” (bus shelters, benches, and bus sides). Established and incorporated in New York in 1998, the company operates advertising assets in over 75 municipalities across the country, with an inventory exceeding 16,000 advertising displays. InSite Street Media has a total of over 100 employees, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and executive offices in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.insitesm.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp

215 Gordons Corner Road

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Website: www.sunpacificholding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.