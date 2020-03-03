Brazil reiterates support for recovery of Angolan assets

Brasilia, ANGOLA, March 3 - Brazilian Foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, reiterated on Monday in Brasilia the support from Brazil to Angola’s fight against corruption, especially the recovery of assets, illicitly domiciled abroad. ,

Ernesto Araújo was speaking to the press in the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto.

The two officials discussed several issues, such as the increased cooperation between the two states, the situation in Guinea-Bissau, through the perspective of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) as well as the prevention measures being adopted to contain contamination by Covid-19.

“We also talked about juridical cooperation”, said the Brazilian Foreign minister, especially regarding the recovery of assets, an area in which Brazil has become a reference, given the assets it has managed to recover in the fight against corruption.

Angola and Brazil are allies and CPLP members. Tthe two nations expect strong investments in agro-industry and in the eradication of general double taxation.

In the defence sector, a deepening of bilateral relations is also foreseen, especially in the navy sector.

To Manuel Augusto, the meeting reflects the state of good relations between both countries, having announced that in the end of the year 2019 Angola settled all debts it had with Brazil, and so they are ready to enter into a new economic relationship, envisaged in the programmes of the two states.

