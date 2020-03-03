New Pixelworks Solution Powers Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro Smartphones to Deliver Superior Display for Immersive Gaming

Next-gen Smartphones Combine Active DC Dimming with Industry’s Most Advanced Visual Processing Features for Exceptional Gaming and Eye Comfort under any Lighting Condition

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced power-efficient visual processing solutions, and Black Shark, a cutting-edge gaming technology company, today announced that the new Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro gaming smartphones utilize the Pixelworks fifth generation visual processor and software, featuring its unique motion processing, Always-HDR mode and auto-adaptive display technology with Active DC Dimming, enabling superior visual quality in all viewing conditions. The Black Shark 3 smartphone is also TÜV-certified for Eye Comfort.



The Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro are powered by the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ and are built with 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays. Driven by the new fifth generation Pixelworks visual processor and software, their respective 6.67-inch, 1080P and 7.1-inch, 2K-screens deliver breathtaking experiences that will wow even the most avid gaming enthusiasts and video fanatics.

The Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro are the newest among Black Shark’s high-performance flagship gaming smartphones, and feature a full suite of the latest Pixelworks display processing enhancements, including:



MotionEngine ® technology , with industry-leading motion estimation, motion compensation that is content-optimized for high refresh rate displays to eliminate unintended judder and blur and preserve intended motion appearance.

, with industry-leading motion estimation, motion compensation that is content-optimized for high refresh rate displays to eliminate unintended judder and blur and preserve intended motion appearance. Always-HDR mode using real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color for the vast majority of video and gaming content and deliver an always-immersive experience.

using real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color for the vast majority of video and gaming content and deliver an always-immersive experience. Auto Adaptive Display preserves visual clarity by dynamically adjusting brightness and tone and enhancing contrast, based on changes in ambient light. Even in a very dark room, Active DC Dimming ensures eye comfort by reducing blue light and mitigating OLED screen flicker at the lowest screen brightness.

preserves visual clarity by dynamically adjusting brightness and tone and enhancing contrast, based on changes in ambient light. Even in a very dark room, Active DC Dimming ensures eye comfort by reducing blue light and mitigating OLED screen flicker at the lowest screen brightness. Absolute Color Accuracy - Every Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro is factory tuned with Pixelworks high-efficiency calibration and runs the Company’s color calibration software on the display processing unit of the Snapdragon 865 to optimize power while delivering industry-leading color accuracy for all apps and content.

“Gamers have come to expect a high-performance display that delivers a spectacular and immersive experience every time, especially as premium gaming content integrates true-to-life visuals and more realistic live action,” said Harrison Luo, CEO at Black Shark. “Black Shark created the first smartphone featuring the Pixelworks MotionEngine® technology and we continue our collaboration to push the boundaries with a comprehensive array of industry-leading display features that create a cinematic experience and elevate performance and enjoyment for gaming enthusiasts.”

“As an industry leader, Black Shark continues to adopt our latest innovations to deliver the most compelling gaming and video experiences, with more natural motion appearance, superior color accuracy and clarity across mobile viewing environments,” said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. “The integration of our fifth generation visual processor and software in the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro are the latest testament to a long-standing partnership that continues to deliver standout display performance with stunning visuals for today’s gamers. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Black Shark to push the boundaries of visual performance for gaming.”

As part of the Pixelworks Auto Adaptive Display technology, Active DC Dimming in the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro solves two eye strain issues that can occur at low brightness on AMOLED screens. To dim the screen, the Pixelworks processor dynamically adjusts the display’s voltage to mitigate the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming. In addition, by using the phone’s RGB sensor, the Auto Adaptive Display also adjusts the color temperature of the display, reducing blue light for ease of sustained viewing and game play, especially at night. Specifically, the new Black Shark 3 phone has earned TÜV Rheinland Certification for Eye Comfort and is designed to preserve visual clarity in all lighting conditions.

Availability

The Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro were introduced on March 3, 2020 during an online event, and the overseas launch of Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro will be introduced in the near future. For more information, please visit the Black Shark website at https://global.blackshark.com/.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the company’s global website: http://global.blackshark.com/

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and MotionEngine are registered trademarks of Pixelworks Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Snapdragon Elite Gaming is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

