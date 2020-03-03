DarwinAI Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

DarwinAI honored for achievements in AI Model Development

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named DarwinAI to the fourth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.



“It's been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights' data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond.”

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, retail, and finance, the 2020 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, China, Chile, and South Africa, and are supported by more than 600 investors.

“Since day one, the DarwinAI team has worked hard to help enterprises build AI they can trust,” said Sheldon Fernandez, CEO, DarwinAI. “The primary way we do this is through our patented explainability technology and its ability to look inside a neural network to understand why it makes the decisions it does. Negotiating AI’s black box in a practical and actionable manner is one of the key challenges in the industry and one we are devoted to addressing. Being named to the CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups validates our continued commitment to this important goal.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

DarwinAI’s commitment to achieving transparent and explainable AI with its award-winning research has been a core goal since the company’s inception. Founded by renowned academics at the University of Waterloo, the company’s patented explainability technology helps enterprises create more efficient and robust neural networks. The team recently published a noteworthy primer article “Dark AI and the Promise of Explainability,” which provides an overview of the explainability problem and existing approaches to combating it before illustrating DarwinAI’s unique approach to illuminating AI’s black box.

Quick facts on the 2020 AI 100:

As of the end of February 2020, these 100 emerging private companies have raised over $7.4B in funding across 300+ deals from 600+ unique investors.

There are 10 unicorns (companies valued over $1B) in this year’s AI 100 cohort.

The list spans across various industries, including healthcare, retail & warehouse, and finance & insurance.

13 countries, such as China, Sweden, and Japan, are represented on the ranking. The majority of startups (65%) are based in the United States.

