Consolidated Communications Transforms Agent Program to Enrich Customer Experience, Empower and Motivate Partners

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is transforming its channel partner program by modernizing how it works with its partners and by increasing the incentives and benefits it offers. Renamed Partner ONE, Consolidated’s channel partner program officially debuts March 9 at the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas.



“We’ve redefined our channel program as Partner ONE to reinforce our commitment to existing partners and drive greater awareness of our brand among potential new partners,” said Darren Peterson, senior vice president of Commercial Sales at Consolidated Communications. “Relationships are critical to the success of our channel program, and we’re pleased to offer a more distinct channel program identity with enhanced partner communications and new tools to improve the customer experience.”

Key features of Consolidated’s new Partner ONE program include:

Partner ONE Portal – A full-service, online portal that serves as a relationship management system designed to enhance the partner experience. The new portal makes it easier to onboard new partners, enter opportunities and access training resources and collateral.

– A full-service, online portal that serves as a relationship management system designed to enhance the partner experience. The new portal makes it easier to onboard new partners, enter opportunities and access training resources and collateral. The ONE Club – A performance-based recognition program where top-performing partners are rewarded for their performance with marketing development funds and other incentives.

– A performance-based recognition program where top-performing partners are rewarded for their performance with marketing development funds and other incentives. Partner ONE Advisors – A steering committee comprised of channel partners nominated annually by the Company to assist in improving the partner and customer experience.

– A steering committee comprised of channel partners nominated annually by the Company to assist in improving the partner and customer experience. On the ONE – An e-newsletter designed to keep partners ‘on beat’ by putting the latest announcements and resources at their fingertips on a monthly and quarterly basis.

– An e-newsletter designed to keep partners ‘on beat’ by putting the latest announcements and resources at their fingertips on a monthly and quarterly basis. Dedicated Social Media Presence – A new Twitter account, @CCIPartnerOne, and a new Consolidated Communications LinkedIn Group dedicated to providing timely updates tailored to the channel partner community.

“We are laser focused on empowering our partners to be successful,” added Peterson. “Partner ONE is first and foremost about deepening relationships and providing resources to help our partners win more business. We will continue to innovate for our customers by offering competitive products and creative solutions. We are keeping our partners and customers connected – not just with reliable services on an advanced network – but with information and tools that make doing business with us easier.”

Consolidated is investing more in high-value, high-transacting partner relationships. Partners now have the ability to unlock opportunities for additional rewards and recognition based on total billed revenue and new sold revenue goals. The Company is especially focused on working with partners that have on-net opportunities and on helping position Consolidated’s full suite of business solutions.

More industry disruption will lead to greater opportunity for Consolidated’s modernized program. For example, the Computing Technology Industry Association estimates that 40 percent of channel owners plan to retire by 2024 and 75 percent of channel sales agents will be millennials by that time. With this shift comes the need to communicate and do business differently, with greater reliance on technology and automation, and a stronger link between partner and customer experience.

Channel partners interested in working with Consolidated can apply at consolidated.com/partnerone. Partners interested in meeting with Consolidated at Channel Partners in Las Vegas March 9-12 can request a meeting here.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

