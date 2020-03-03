Media Alert: CloudGenix Shares Details of New G2 Partner Program to Meet Enterprise Customers’ New Requirements for SD-WAN and Hosts VIP Session at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

CloudGenix, Partner BroadReach Communications, and a Fortune 500 global logistics customer share seven SD-WAN landmines to avoid

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the global leader in enterprise SD-WAN, partner BroadReach Communications, and a Fortune 500 global logistics customer will share with Channel Partners Conference & Expo attendees how its G2 Partner Program offers enterprise customers second-generation (Gen2) SD-WAN products that are multi-cloud ready; integrated with security; and powered by data and AI for the branch. This approach wins deals against first-generation (Gen1) SD-WAN products and large greenfield opportunities.



Blog post: Why adopting a Gen2 SD-WAN is essential for partners to succeed in 2020

CloudGenix, BroadReach, and their customer will share best practices for SD-WAN implementation including considerations for cloud migration, cybersecurity, and expenditures in a VIP session at the channel convention. When the Fortune 500 customer was evaluating SD-WAN, many of the channel partners they spoke to were blindsided by hidden costs of SD-WAN implementation, couldn’t address security risks that Cisco and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud introduced and couldn’t address cloud migration.

Session Details:

Title: “ 7 SD-WAN Land Mines This Customer Wants Channel Partners to Avoid with CloudGenix”

7 SD-WAN Land Mines This Customer Wants Channel Partners to Avoid with CloudGenix” When: Tuesday, March 10 from 10:25 – 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday, March 10 from 10:25 – 11:05 a.m. Where: Channel Partners Conference & Expo – Sands Expo and Convention Center in the Venetian, Veronese 2406

“We continue to disrupt legacy vendors like Cisco, VMware and their Gen1 approach to SD-WAN. As exciting as the Gen1 market segment was, it was the smallest part of the SD-WAN market. The majority of enterprises are now looking at Gen2 SD-WAN, and this new market is going to see a new set of winners and losers. Gen2 SD-WAN is way more than just enabling broadband usage in the enterprise instead of MPLS or enabling UCaaS. The partners that avoid falling into the chasm will be the ones that adopt a Gen2 mentality,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO and founder of CloudGenix.

Channel Partners Conference and Expo

Channel Partners Conference and Expo is the world’s largest channel event gathering 6,400+ agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators, consultants and suppliers.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:

Jin Woo

280blue, Inc.

jin@280blue.com

(510) 691-8862



