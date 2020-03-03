Lightbridge to Hold Business Update & Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4pm ET

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 18th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the Company's update on fuel development activities.



Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 877-407-3138 for U.S. callers, or 201-389-0927 for international callers. The call will be available on the Company’s website via webcast at http://ir.ltbridge.com/events.cfm . The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer and other Lightbridge executives will also be available to answer questions.

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: ir@ltbridge.com. Please submit any questions by the end of business on March 10, 2020.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the call, through June 18, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID# 13699675.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the ability of commercial nuclear utilities to generate more electricity from their nuclear power plants using Lightbridge fuel, and that the economic and safety benefits of our fuel will encourage greater use of nuclear power. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Matthew Abenante

Tel: 212-564-4700

ir@ltbridge.com



