Manufacturers of Kids Furniture Eying Profits in Theme Based Designs; Wood Furniture Continues to Gain Significant Traction, Says a New Fact.MR Report

Prominent players in the kids furniture market are working to leverage end-to-end home infrastructure trends in collaboration with housing contractors to gain a competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The kids furniture industry is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% between 2019 and 2029. A steady rise in the prices of real estate and improved spending potential of buyers remain the primary factors driving sales. Growing need for space efficiency to accommodate more clothes, toys, books, and accessories will be the prominent factor shaping the global kids furniture market . This steady growth outlook can be attributed to associated aesthetics through innovative product designs, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Theme based furniture has been garnering interest of the premium consumer class, which is further set to bring in novel growth opportunities in the kids furniture market. Companies are recently directing notable investments to smart furniture solutions as well,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Kids Furniture Market – Key Takeaways

Cots, beds, and cribs remain bestsellers, with increasing household incomes among the middle class.

Sales of wood furniture continue to contribute significantly.

Theme based designs are gaining popularity among children and parents.

Manufacturers are primarily targeting smart furniture solutions to bolster functionality and space efficiency.

Non-toxic and chewable materials are increasingly popular trends in the industry.

Europe accounts for more than 35% of the market share, followed by East Asia and North America.

Kids Furniture Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing prices of real estate and higher spending power of consumers are driving adoption.

An upsurge in space-efficient, dedicated, and themed spaces for kids continue to sustain market growth.

Setup of necessary and aesthetically pleasing furniture are pushing the kids furniture market.

Rising numbers of tech savvy parents, seeking functionality in furniture contribute to sales.

Kids Furniture Market – Key Constraints

Strict regulations regarding raw materials associated with environmental concerns is a key challenge facing manufacturers.

Competition Landscape

The global kids furniture market is largely fragmented. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Dream On Me Inc., Crates & Barrels and Wayfair LLC, Ashley Home Stores Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Casa Kids. Market leaders are dedicating a measurable share of their research capabilities to sustainability, ergonomics, and anthropometrics in a bid to achieve product differentiation. Manufacturers are also channeling their efforts in social media marketing, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the kids furniture market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the kids furniture market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the kids furniture market on the basis of product type (beds, cots, & cribs, table and chair, cabinets, dressers, and chests and others), raw material (wood, polymer, and metal), application (commercial and household), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

