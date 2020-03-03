IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS Adds Thomas Kofman to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Thomas Kofman, an independent, non-executive director, to its board of directors.

Mr. Kofman has over thirty-five years of experience in capital markets on both the debt and equity side, working both as agent and principal. Mr. Kofman has served in a number of senior management positions with a variety of companies, including his role as a founding officer of the first real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in Canada. Mr. Kofman also founded and served as Chairman of M Partners Inc., a full-service institutional investment bank. During his tenure at M Partners Inc., Mr. Kofman oversaw over $6 billion dollars of global transactions within numerous industry verticals, including establishing one of the first publicly traded companies in the Canadian medical marijuana space.

Mr. Kofman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and currently serves as a director of three companies in various industries. Mr. Kofman works closely with Erase Cancer, a charity founded by his family, and in the past six years has raised over $500,000 for Camp Ooch; a camp for children suffering from cancer.

"IGNITE is very pleased to have a someone of Mr. Kofman’s character and caliber join our board. Over and above his extensive experience in both the capital markets and the cannabis space, Mr. Kofman truly understands IGNITE’s brand strategy and shares the management team’s vision and enthusiasm about what the IGNITE brand can achieve globally," said President, Curtis Heffernan.

In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Kofman will be granted 100,000 stock options, vesting over three (3) years from the date of grant, to purchase subordinate voting shares of IGNITE at an exercise price of $2.25 per share.

In concert with Mr. Kofman’s appointment, Mr. Scott Rohleder announced his retirement from IGNITE’s board of directors. The entire IGNITE team wishes to thank Mr. Rohleder for his incredibly valuable contribution during his tenure and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

