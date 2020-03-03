Nightfood, the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Secures Approval to Exhibit at The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 2020 Conference

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream recently recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (APA), announced today that the award-winning ice cream will be presented to thousands of OBGYNs at the upcoming annual conference of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

The conference, this year held in Seattle on April 24th – 27th, annually attracts over 5,000 attendees, including several thousand physicians. According to the ACOG website, the event brings together influential and notable professionals within the specialty to learn the newest techniques and obtain new information so they may better serve their patients. Exhibits relating to new products are of greatest interest to physicians and others in attendance.

“Now that we’re being recommended by the APA as the Official Ice Cream for pregnant women, this is a massive step towards establishing that position in the marketplace,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood Founder & CEO. “The obstetrician plays a critical role throughout pregnancy. Educating thousands of front-line OBGYNs from coast to coast about the benefits of Nightfood for pregnancy cravings is an incredibly impactful initiative. I’m honored that the ACOG so graciously and enthusiastically approved us to exhibit even though the deadline to apply was months ago. This is all coming together so quickly.”

Upon becoming pregnant, women are routinely advised by their obstetricians to make certain specific dietary changes, including eliminating sushi, alcohol consumption, deli meats, and more. Management believes that switching ice cream consumption to Nightfood could soon exist among the “standard list of changes” commonly recommended by obstetricians to the expectant mother.

With ice cream being the most popular pregnancy craving and well over 10,000 American women entering the pregnancy demographic daily, bringing awareness to thousands of OBGYNs across the country can quickly accelerate this goal.

“Questions about prenatal diet, nutrition, and appropriate weight gain come up with almost every patient in my practice,” commented Nightfood spokesperson Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD, FACOG OB/GYN. “I imagine most doctors around the country share this same experience. It’s so nice to be able to finally tell women there’s something they can add, indulge and enjoy, as opposed to eliminating and restricting things they enjoy from their diets.”

Experts consider Nightfood the most appropriate ice cream for pregnant women because of its unique nutritional profile. Compared to regular ice cream, Nightfood contains more calcium, more magnesium, more zinc, higher fiber, higher protein, less sugar, lower fat, fewer calories, and is lower glycemic. Plus, Nightfood contains digestive enzymes and amino acids to aid the digestive process and reduce acid reflux which is a major issue, especially during the 2nd and 3rd trimesters.

Not just for pregnant women, Nightfood was formulated for anybody snacking at night. As expectant moms bring Nightfood into the house, it can remain a delicious and healthy family favorite for spouses, siblings, and the entire family both during and after the pregnancy.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England, including major divisions of the two largest grocery chains in the United States (Kroger and Albertsons).

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for the over three million pregnant women in the United States at any given time. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, and less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood is now the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan media@Nightfood.com 732-816-0239 Investor Contact: Stuart Smith investors@Nightfood.com 888-888-6444, x3

NightFood Holdings, Inc. Ice Cream is the Most Popular Reported Pregnancy Craving.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.