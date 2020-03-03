iMD Companies, Inc. Board of Directors Approves Retirement of 500 Million Shares

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) Board of Directors announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved the retirement of 500 million common shares and will retire the shares to the treasury. This will reduce the amount of the outstanding shares by 500 million. The board made this decision to accommodate for new acquisitions that are expected to be finalized into the company. The company is working diligently on completing all the financial statements and disclosures and will be uploading them to OTC Markets to become current. New acquisitions are expected to be announced after filings.

About iMD Companies, Inc.:

Please follow us on twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc and www.imdcompaniesinc.com

iMD Companies, Inc. (ICBU) is a Florida corporation, engaged in the acquisition and accumulation of revenue producing companies. The company is positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the technical and financial markets. The company and the principals of the management team have extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ICBU's goal is to create and increase shareholder value by tactically growing our business while strategically seeking to acquire new business and create other business alliances, which generate increased revenues and earnings

IMD Companies, Inc. info@imdcompaniesinc.com



