MUSCLE MAKER GRILL EXPANDS GROWTH WITH 6TH MILITARY LOCATION TO OPEN AT FORT BRAGG ARMY BASE

/EIN News/ -- The Fast-Casual Restaurant Brand Signed a Lease and Started the Construction Process at Sixth Military Location

Burleson, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) owner of Healthy Joe’s and Muscle Maker Grill fast casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that it has signed a lease and has begun the construction process at Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina. Located at 1017 Canopy Lane, the restaurant will serve up healthier for you dine in meals, take out, smoothies and shakes, catering and meal plans. The location will be corporately owned and is the brand’s sixth military base location with more locations set to open later this year. Existing military locations include Fort Bliss Army Base, two restaurants on Fort Benning Army Base, Fort Sill Army Base and Fort Meade Army Base. Muscle Maker has partnered with the Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) to secure these sites as part of their non-traditional growth strategy.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is a military installation of the United States Army in North Carolina, and, by population, is the largest military installation in the world with more than 50,000 active duty personnel, as well as active duty family members, army retirees and family members which account for several times the size of the active duty personnel. The installation is 19 square miles and is located within Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, and Moore counties. Delivery and online ordering will be offered making it convenient for personnel to enjoy Muscle Maker Grill’s healthy offerings.

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill provides its guests healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great, making it convenient, affordable and enjoyable to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill’s diverse menu was created for everyone – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while on-the-go. Muscle Maker Grill does not sacrifice taste to serve healthy options.

“We are looking forward to opening at Fort Bragg, our sixth military location with more locations in the pipeline to open this year. Military restaurants, along with virtual kitchens and universities are a large part of our non-traditional growth plan here at Muscle Maker Grill,” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We are honored to provide healthier alternatives to traditional dishes to military personnel across America while supporting Operation Live Well, an initiative put in place by the military to improve the health and wellness of the entire defense community.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Aimee Infante

609-408-0197



