MasterControl Adds Two C-Suite Positions, Promoting Women from Within the Company to Fill the New Roles

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced that two of its leaders have been promoted to fill new positions on the MasterControl executive team. Alicia Garcia has been promoted to EVP of People and Places and Lori Oakley to EVP of Professional Services.

As MasterControl continues its strong revenue growth, entrance into new markets and product platform expansion, Garcia and Oakley bring the necessary knowledge and expertise to ensure further growth and long-term success for the company.

Garcia has been with MasterControl for more than 10 years and during that time has expanded the company’s global footprint from 100 employees to over 700 employees. Building a culture that attracts and retains exceptional people during a period of high growth has been a key challenge and accomplishment. Garcia also serves as the operational business liaison for MasterControl’s international offices in London, Tokyo and Melbourne, working to bridge culture and innovation around the world. As EVP of People and Places, Garcia will lead facilities and people operations, HR and recruiting, and corporate quality and process improvement initiatives for all MasterControl locations worldwide.

Prior to joining MasterControl in 2018, Oakley spent 30 years in the marketing technology industry, most recently as the President of North America for MRM//McCann. At MasterControl, Oakley has transformed the services division to better support customers in their go-live and user adoption processes. Following the company’s commitment to customer-centricity, Oakley continually prioritizes delivering positive experiences with respect to implementing MasterControl software and satisfying ongoing customer needs. As EVP of Professional Services, Oakley will be instrumental in creating new strategies to enhance the MasterControl customer experience and work closely with the company’s cloud transition and customer success leadership to coordinate and improve cross-departmental processes and customer loyalty.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alicia and Lori to the MasterControl executive team,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “Both have directly contributed to our business growth and product innovation over the past decade, and their hard-won knowledge and unique skillsets are fundamental to our continued success.”

In addition to expanding its C-Suite, MasterControl recently released new updates to its Manufacturing Excellence ™ (Mx) and Quality Excellence ™ (Qx) solutions to further optimize digital manufacturers’ workflows and user experiences. This past fall, MasterControl also appointed new Vice Presidents of Engineering and Product, as well as a new Product Management Director .

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

