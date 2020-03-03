Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-204-4368 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093 Conference ID: 9982221

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138342 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 11, 2020.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 9982221

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

949-491-8235

IPWR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.