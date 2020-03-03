Hutchison Drei Austria Selects Metaswitch MaX UC Platform for Business Service Expansion

Mobile native UC&C solution delivers superior user experience with simplicity, ease of use and feature-rich functionality

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that Hutchison Drei Austria has selected Metaswitch’s MaX UC portfolio to deliver new converged Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) solutions to its business users, while also modernizing its legacy Hosted PBX, Mobile VPN and Cloud UC offerings. Hutchison Drei Austria has 3.9 million customers across consumer, business, prepaid and both fixed and mobile wholesale markets. The company serves multiple business segments, covering telecommunications, retail, infrastructure, energy, finance and investments.



“Metaswitch’s award-winning portfolio of UC&C solutions is the perfect complement to our growing suite of services for our enterprise customers,” says Christoph Trappl, product owner at Hutchison Drei Austria. “It’s a technically superior platform that gives us an all-IP and mobile native business services solution that enables us to harmonize and evolve our network while disrupting the enterprise services market. Our customers will benefit from a rich suite of product offerings that features a highly-intuitive user experience with one-touch services across mobile phones, tablets and desktops.”

Metaswitch’s MaX UC provides Hutchison Drei Austria with a complete business application platform tightly integrated with its IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) in a private cloud, transforming its infrastructure to all-IP. Additive business messaging, collaboration and mobility capabilities will drive average revenue per user (ARPU), faster subscriber growth and will create operational savings by collapsing multiple existing applications onto a single platform.

“Hutchison Drei Austria required a differentiated mobile native UC solution to disrupt the incumbent business communications market and become a dominant player for UC&C and SIP Trunking in Austria,” said Metaswitch Vice President of Unified Communications Products John Tucker. “Metaswitch is helping Hutchison Drei Austria serve the increasingly mobile enterprise while enabling rapid deployment and user onboarding, as well as providing expert go-to-market support and an extensive partner ecosystem.”

Metaswitch’s MaX portfolio allows providers to launch innovative mobile native applications tailored to consumers and business users with network-quality voice, multiple-identities and an intuitive native dialer UX for business voice, messaging and collaboration. The MaX portfolio leverages Metaswitch’s proven, scalable and extensible carrier-grade platform that features standard APIs for rapid integration with leading third party apps and services. The portfolio presents one of the most comprehensive feature sets in the industry, including full PBX emulation, rich messaging, group communication, web and video collaboration, and contact center.

About Hutchison Drei Austria

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe. In the first six months of 2019, Drei achieved a total revenue of 425 million euros with about 3.9 million customers. As a leading Austrian telecommunications provider, the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. Next to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei provides the densest 4G network with a 98% coverage in population. In June 2019, Drei launched Austria‘s first, real comprehensive 5G network in Linz.

About Metaswitch

The company's UC&C solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

