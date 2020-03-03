New Development in Investigation of Proposed Buyout of AVX Corporation Reported by Block & Leviton

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating the a proposed sale of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) to its controlling stockholder, Kyocera Corporation.



Under the terms of the proposed merger, Kyocera is making an all-cash tender offer of $21.75 per share for the outstanding common stock of AVX. This will be followed by a squeeze-out merger in which all shares of AVX not tendered (other than shares owned by holders who validly seek appraisal or shares already held by Kyocera) will be converted into the right to receive $21.75 per share of AVX common stock, in cash. Kyocera currently owns approximately 72% of the outstanding shares of AVX common stock. Following completion of the Transaction, AVX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera.

Most recently, on March 2, 2020, AVX filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Solicitation Statement”). The Solicitation Statement revealed that the Company’s Special Committee determined that the value of Kyocera’s initial proposal of $20.50 per share was not sufficient to recommend a transaction and that the Special Committee believed the appropriate purchase price for a transaction of this type was in the range of $23.00 to $25.00 per Share.

The Solicitation statement also advised investors that Kyocera’s tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, at the end of the day on Friday, March 27, 2020 – giving investors less than a month to decide whether to tender their shares.

