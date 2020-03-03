InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) "Nutrition for the Ears" Hearing & Tinnitus Dietary Supplements Now Available on Amazon Prime 

150 million Amazon Prime Subscribers can purchase and receive FREE and FAST Shipping of InnerScope's complete line of Doctor-Formulated "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing and Tinnitus Supplements

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of Smartphone Controlled "Self-Fitting" FDA-Registered Hearing Aids Personal Sound Amplifiers Products ("Hearing Products") and Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, proprietary CBD Oil for Tinnitus and assorted Ear & Hearing Aid Related Products ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), today announced its complete line of Doctor-Formulated "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing and Tinnitus Supplements ("Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements") can be purchased on Amazon.com and Amazon Prime Subscribers can receive FREE and FAST shipping.



To order or view InnerScope's Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements on Amazon.com use this link:

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=hearing+supplements%2C+innerscope+hearing+technologies&ref=nb_sb_noss

InnerScope has been selling its Personal Sound Amplifier Products on Amazon.com for Amazon Prime Subscribers since 2018 and has been using the "fulfillment by Amazon" ("FBA") service. Using Amazon's FBA service, InnerScope ships its inventory of either its Personal Sound Amplifiers Products or its Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements to Amazon fulfillment center and once a new order is received, the product will be packed and shipped directly from Amazon. Additionally, under the FBA service, Amazon handles all returns requests and any customer service needs that the customer has.

InnerScope's Complete Line of Doctor-Formulated Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements

HEARINGVITE™ – Formulated as a complete daily multi-vitamin and mineral supplement to help nearly 50 million people in the U.S. with hearing problems by maintaining the levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements that medical research indicates may slow the progression of age-related hearing loss. Further, to protect against drug/medications induced hearing problems and increase blood flow while facilitating the healing of damage tissue including the cochlear. View link: HearingVite Sold on Amazon.com

HEARINGVITE™ + MEMORY BOOST – Specifically designed and formulated for people age 50 years and above to boost memory and cognitive function for normal age-related memory loss with a specialized high-quality blend of brain health nutrients that have been shown to improve memory and cognition along with the added levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements to preserve proper hearing health by reducing the progression of age-related hearing loss. View link: HearingVite + Memory Boost Sold on Amazon.com

EAR-RING RELIEF™ – Designed specifically to reduce ringing, hissing & buzzing noises in the ears of the 60 million Americans who struggle with those constant or recurring noise in the ears that ranges from irritating to debilitating. ("Tinnitus Sufferers"). Research shows higher doses of specific vitamins and mineral may help provide relief for Tinnitus Sufferers for their ringing, hissing buzzing noises in the ears. The Ear-Ring Relief™ formula with its proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals is specifically designed to deliver those necessary higher doses of vitamins and minerals while maintaining safe levels of these components. View link: Ear-Ring Relief Sold on Amazon.com

InnerScope looks forward to offering its affordable DTC Smartphone Controlled "Self-Fitting" FDA-Registered Hearing Aids to the millions of Amazon.com shoppers, but as of now, Amazon does not allow medical devices to be sold on its sales platform, and FDA-Registered Hearing Aids are classified as medical devices. Although, Amazon may soon change its policy regarding hearing aids with the new upcoming Over the Counter ("OTC") Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Act"), that is about to take effect this year (expected no later than August 2020). The OTC Hearing Aid Act was signed into law deregulating hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing losses forcing the FDA to create a new OTC hearing aid classification to be offered and sold off-the-shelf in-stores without seeing a hearing care professional. InnerScope has high hopes when OTC Hearing Aid Act is enacted, Amazon will see fit to allow the new OTC FDA-Registered Hearing Aids to be sold on Amazon.com.

When the OTC Hearing Aid Act is enacted, InnerScope believes it is in prime positioned for mass distribution of its In-Store Off-The-Shelf DTC/OTC affordable Smartphone Controlled Self-Fitting Hearing Products to the "Big Box" and large pharmacy chain retailers across the U.S. According to the article published in the Hearing Review July 2019 titled, MarkeTrak 10: Hearing Aids in the Era of Disruption and DTC/OTC Devices states, roughly 22% of non-hearing aid owners will probably/definitely buy an OTC hearing device and 6% of hearing aid owners will probably/definitely buy an OTC hearing device. The article declares that the hearing aid market is poised for waves of disruption over the next few years. A leading industry research company expects the OTC category to increase the total U.S. private hearing device market by 33% by 2026. InnerScope intends to play a major role in helping to increase the U.S. hearing device market and through its continued distribution efforts, expects to be the number-one brand of choice for affordable Hearing Health Products sold at all major retail chains.

"We are excited to now offer to Amazon's reported 150 million Prime Subscribers our complete line of Doctor-Formulated "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing and Tinnitus Supplements," said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We are equally excited about the future prospect of having InnerScope's Self-Fitting FDA-Registered Hearing Aid also sold on Amazon's sales platform. Using Amazon.com, the world's biggest online sales platform, is a great way for InnerScope to build a global brand awareness as the leader in affordable Hearing and Hearing Health Products."

"With the anticipation of the OTC Hearing Aid Act becoming effective sometime in 2020, InnerScope has been laying the groundwork the last two years preparing to be the disruptive leader in the industry. We believe given this new disruptive and emerging market we have taken the necessary steps to insure we gain competitive advantage within the marketplace," continued Mr. Moore.

"InnerScope first began its "Disruptive Innovation" by anticipating its target customer needs (nearly 50 million Americans with hearing issues) in the post DTC/OTC sales distribution disruption era. Then we introduced an affordable DTC Smartphone Controlled Self-Fitting FDA-Registered Hearing Aids combined with our unique In-Store Off-The-Shelf Hearing Aid Sales and Delivery of InnerScope's Hearing Product Portfolio using our Point of Sale Hearing Screening Retail Kiosk ("Hearing Kiosk"), specifically developed for "Big Box" and pharmacy retail chains ("Major Retailers"). Over the last year, InnerScope has been well received and is well positioned with its numerous meetings with multiple Major Retailers informing them on the upcoming OTC Hearing Aid Act and the need to reserve in-store floor and shelf space for the tens of millions of hearing-impaired Americans that will now have Easy and Convenient in-store access to FREE Hearing Screening with the Hearing Kiosk and be able to purchase InnerScope's affordable Hearing Product Portfolio," concluded Mr. Moore.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon that gives users access to free two-day delivery (one-day in some areas), streaming video and music, and other benefits for a monthly or yearly fee. For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime-Prime-One-Year-Membership

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

