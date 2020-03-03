Sensus Healthcare Announces Publication of Research on Long-term Efficacy and Safety of Superficial Radiation Therapy in Journal of Drugs in Dermatology

/EIN News/ -- Retrospective registry study showed a 98.9% non-recurrence rate after 85 months in subjects with non-melanoma skin cancer treated with SRT

BOCA RATON, Fla. , March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced that results from a retrospective study of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) patients treated with superficial radiation therapy (SRT) were published in the February 2020 issue of Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

The study showed a non-recurrence rate of 98.9% after 85 months in 516 patients with a total of 776 NMSC lesions treated with SRT. Patients were treated with the SRT-100™ system marketed by Sensus Healthcare at four clinical sites prior to January 2015. The article, “Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Superficial Radiation Therapy in Subjects With Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer: A Retrospective Registry Study,” was authored by the following:

William Roth, M.D. of Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Robert E. Beer, M.D. of Balfour Dermatology, Brentwood, Calif.

Vivek Iyengar, M.D. of Dermatology Associates, Tinley Park, Ill.

Thomas Bender, M.D., of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre, Mobile, Ala.

Isabelle Raymond, Ph.D.

Similar recurrence rates after 60 months were previously presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology in March 2019, and data from a similar retrospective study involving only the lower extremities were published in this same journal in February 2019.

An abstract of the article is available here .

“We are delighted that the powerful findings from this study were published in such an important journal, which will provide additional support to our sales representatives when discussing the benefits of SRT with potential physician customers,” said Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Dr. Roth presented five-year topline findings from this study last year, and the complete, whole-body results are now available to physicians in this peer-reviewed journal.”

Most patients in the study population were elderly with a mean age of 79 years. Overall cure rates were consistent at 98.9% at 24, 60 and 85 months. The Kaplan-Meier survival probability estimate was 0.989 at 24, 60 and 85 months, with a 95% confidence interval. The authors concluded that SRT is an effective and well-tolerated treatment for NMSC, and further state that these results add to the existing evidence demonstrating the safety and long-term efficacy of SRT for treating NMSC.

About the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology

The Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD) is a peer-reviewed publication indexed with MEDLINE®/PubMed® that was founded by the renowned Dr. Perry Robins MD. Founded in 2002, it offers one of the fastest routes to disseminate dermatologic information and is considered the fastest growing publication in dermatology.

It presents original articles, award-winning case reports, and timely features pertaining to new methods, techniques, drug therapy, and devices in dermatology that provide readers with peer reviewed content of the utmost quality. Articles are reviewed by an International Editorial Board of over 160 renowned experts.

JDD reaches around 13,760 dermatology healthcare professionals and has been recognized as the official publication of the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ISDS), Skin of Color Update (SOCU), and the ODAC Dermatology Aesthetic and Surgical (ODAC) conferences.

JDD is published by SanovaWorks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

