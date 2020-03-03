Professional Cyclist Scotti Lechuga Joins Tree of Life Seeds as Newest Brand Ambassador

The CBD company is bringing on the new brand ambassador to introduce the benefits of the product to a newaudience

Lechuga, from Little Rock, Arkansas, is a professional cyclist who also owns a coaching business. As a cyclist, Lechuga has competed in multiple stage road races and ultra-endurance races around the world that traverse long distances and, at times, rugged and remote locations. She started cycling after she met her husband Ernie Lechuga, also a professional cyclist, in 2009. With a background in competitive running, she was no stranger to athletics and was interested in learning how to go pro as a cyclist. Scotti started training as an amateur cyclist but took a break in 2011 when she became a mother to twin boys.



A few months after her children were born, she was back into a training program that would put her on the path to becoming pro. In 2014, Lechuga joined her first pro team, and she has been participating in professional cycling for almost seven years with teams such as Hagens Berman | Supermint, Twenty20, and, most recently, Fearless Femme.



In August 2019, Scotti and Ernie Lechuga won the pairs division of the Silk Road Mountain Race, considered to be the hardest race in the world. It is an exhaustive 1,000-mile self-supported bike race in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia. Scotti and Ernie finished on the 9th day of a 14-day race with a total travel distance of 1,056 miles.



Other challenging road races in which Scotti has raced include the Tours of Limousin, Bretagne, Ardeche, and Toscana, the La Course by Le Tour de France, the Tour of California, and the Giro d’Italia. In February of this year, Scotti traveled to Morocco to compete in the Atlas Mountain Race, an ultra-endurance 1,145-kilometer race that features 20,000 meters of climbing and crosses the remote Atlas and Anti-Atlas mountain ranges in Morocco. Her race ended early after a series of equipment failures. In addition to the Atlas Mountain Race, Scotti will be participating in the LandRun100 and Dirty Kanza XL and will be making a return to the Silk Road Mountain Race, where she will be competing in the 1800-kilometer race.



To share what they have learned during their cycling careers, Scotti and Ernie Lechuga opened Leborne Coaching in Little Rock in 2010 to provide coaching services to endurance athletes from different disciplines. With their coaching services, they create strategic workout plans for athletes and offer guidance to help them along the path to reach their goals.



In addition to competitive professional cycling and coaching athletes, Scotti is also a freelance writer for cycling industry brands. With her writing, she seeks to help these brands genuinely engage their audiences by creating authentic content for their blogs, social media accounts, newsletters, and emails. For Scotti, writing is about being able to turn her life’s experiences and the knowledge she has gained throughout her cycling career into content that can connect and inspire audiences.



As an athlete, Scotti has experienced sore muscles and joints, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping. After the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD began to pique her interest, Scotti went searching for CBD products and found Tree of Life Seeds in 2018 after experiencing trial and error with other CBD brands. I experience so many benefits with Tree of Life Seeds products: reduced fatigue after hard workouts, improved sleep, and instantaneous relief of soreness in muscles and joints with their topical products,” Scotti said.



Tree of Life Seeds’ CBD oil products are hemp-based and contains 0% THC. Frequently, CBD products contain THC levels over 0.3% -the limit of quantification- which will cause THC to appear on a drug test. This is concerning for individuals who are subject to frequent drug testing, such as athletes. Tree of Life Seeds prevents this with broad-spectrum CBD oil. Their oils are third-party lab tested to verify they are entirely THC free. Lechuga commented, “They’ve taken extra precautions to also ensure their products are legal for competition, which is important for those competing at the elite level.”



When asked why she chose to enter into a brand ambassadorship with Tree of Life Seeds, Lechuga answered, “I believe in authentic connections, so I seek out partnerships with brands that I not only want to use and represent myself but also get excited to share with my friends and family. Representing Tree of Life Seeds comes naturally for me because I believe in the products.”



Founded in 2015, Tree of Life Seeds develops industry-leading premium hemp genetics and broad-spectrum hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products. Genetics developed by Tree of Life Seeds, such as their flagship hybrid, Cherry Wine, can produce CBD as high as 25% while maintaining almost undetectable levels of psychoactive THC. Tree of Life’s CBD products are produced with all-natural, broad-spectrum, nano-emulsified, THC-free CBD oil derived from responsibly grown, non-GMO hemp cultivated in the US. Tree of Life Seeds has its headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas. More information can be found at www.treeoflifeseeds.com or by emailing info@treeoflifeseeds.com.



