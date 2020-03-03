TLSS Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

/EIN News/ -- PCG Advisory to Develop a Communications and Awareness Strategy for Growing Logistics and Transportation Company

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc., f/k/a PetroTerra Corp, (OTC:TLSS), (“TLSS", or the “Company"), a leading eCommerce fulfillment service provider, announced today that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. ("PCG Advisory"), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

According to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Mercadante, "TLSS has the potential to be a leader in the rapidly growing logistics and transportation industry. These are exciting times at TLSS and partnering with PCG Advisory, which represents other emerging micro-cap companies, will help us to more effectively communicate our evolving message to all TLSS stakeholders as well as raise awareness of TLSS with the investment community."

Jeff Ramson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, commented, "The logistics and transportation industry is an important and growing part of the U.S. economy. The sector has experienced significant growth in the ten years since the country has emerged from recession, growing 12.7% between 2008 and 2017 and adding 416,316 jobs. This outpaced the 5% job growth of the U.S. as a whole over the same time period. With the growing e-commerce sector driving the growth of the logistics market, the U.S. e-commerce industry is expected to register an exponential growth rate and account for 7% of all U.S. retail sales by 2023. We believe that TLSS can benefit from these trends and we look forward to executing a strategic communications program for them.”

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.



TLSS operates as a leading logistics and transportation company specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, Last Mile, two-person Home Delivery and Line Haul services for the world’s leading online retailers through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, PrimeEFS, LLC and ShypDirect, LLC. For more information about the Company and its subsidiaries visit the Company’s website, www.tlssinc.com, or public filings at SEC.gov.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.



PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Forward Looking Statements



Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers’ cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry’s and customers’ evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders’ deficit and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the SEC.

CONTACT:



PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 762-4518

jramson@pcgadvisory.com



