BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Joins The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (“ATII”).



The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 in Beaufort, South Carolina. ATII's mission is to combat global human trafficking by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through advocacy awareness, intelligence integration, technology advancement and strategic data collaboration. ATII aspires to pioneer necessary change in the approach to trafficking prevention, detection, reporting and collaboration to achieve justice and save lives. www.followmoneyfightslavery.org

In support of the ATII’s Mission, BIG has entered a data-sharing agreement wherein cryptocurrency transactions and addresses tied to human trafficking and child exploitation will be passed on to ATII immediately in order to strengthen its database and aid in the fight against these crimes. BIG’s address attribution database will also be continuously updated with input from ATII’s own data.

"We are honored to formally welcome the Blockchain Intelligence Group as partners in the anti-human trafficking fight and know our data sharing collaboration targeting the utilization of cryptocurrency as a facilitator of human trafficking will make a big impact in our joint efforts to disrupt the financial networks of those dealing in child exploitation, sexual and labor trafficking. We look forward to aligning our cumulative data with law enforcement, government organizations and those financial institutions and corporations practicing corporate social responsibility in the fight against modern slavery,” says Aaron Kahler, founder and CEO of ATII.

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s President, Lance Morginn, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative; we are proud that our unique tools are part of the solution to combat modern day slavery. This partnership is directly aligned with our values in removing the allure of criminal use of cryptocurrency.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

