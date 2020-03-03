Teledyne CARIS invites attendees to “bring the noise” at Oceanology International

Visit the CARIS booth and try out the revolutionary CARIS Mira AI platform for sonar noise cleaning

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, will demonstrate their newly released AI tool at Oceanology International 2020 in London, UK, March 17-19. Meet with our experts at booth H500 to learn about the industry’s first COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) AI solution for cleaning sonar noise.



Leveraging deep learning techniques, the new solution will bring fundamental change to how sonar data is processed. Powered by the CARIS Mira AI platform, the tool is available with CARIS’ HIPS & SIPS TM 11.3 software. Visitors to the CARIS booth are invited to “bring the noise” and have their data cleaned on the spot. Do not miss live demonstrations of noise cleaning using the CARIS Mira AI platform.

Teledyne Optech will also be on hand to discuss their marine lidar surveying solutions. Learn about the advantages of the Optech Polaris terrestrial laser scanner that can operate from small watercraft, making it an excellent low-cost tool for mapping shorelines, checking oil rig stability, and surveying the underside of bridges.

Live on-boat demos will showcase Teledyne’s one-source marine survey capability using Teledyne Optech lidar, Teledyne Marine sonar and Teledyne CARIS Onboard software. Catch Onboard demo streaming live from the Teledyne Marine boat at the CARIS booth.

Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

CARIS HIPS & SIPS 11.3 Software HIPS & SIPS 11.3 uses new AI solution to classify and clean sonar noise



