Alico, Inc. to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific time on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com . An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

rrallo@alicoinc.com



