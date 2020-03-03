MIMETAS to Launch Assay Ready Product Line for Organ-on-a-Chip

Innovative in-vitro models ready-to-use for safety, ADME, and toxicology studies in drug development and food & nutrition research.

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, March 03, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- MIMETAS announces the first product release of her Assay Ready product line: OrganoPlate® Caco-2. The product consists of 38 intestinal tubules that are grown under flow conditions against an extracellular matrix. According to Bas Trietsch, Chief Technology Officer at MIMETAS, the launch of this first Assay Ready product is a significant next step in making Organ-on-a-Chip technology available to all. “With this new product line, our customers are served with the best 3D biological models in an Assay Ready format. This results in a tremendous reduction of time and effort spent by our customers. In fact, the customer receives a fully quality-controlled, ready-to-use tissue model, alleviating the need for licensing negotiations and banking, expansion, and culturing of the cells.”

The OrganoPlate® Caco-2 features 38 Caco-2 tubules and two controls. Caco-2 is a human colon adenocarcinoma cell line with well-preserved barrier, receptor, and transporter characteristics. “The Caco-2 cell line is a widely adopted industry standard, with years of legacy”, says Trietsch. “For this reason, we decided to launch this product first. We foresee the use of the product in ADME, safety-, toxicology- and mechanistic studies for drug development, but also in the food and dairy industry who have an increasing interest in validating health claims of their products.”

Trietsch reveals that the Caco-2 product will be the first in a line-up of products that will further support the adoption of Organ-on-a-Chip: “From now on, the fully mature tissue is incorporated in the chip, rather than buying just the chip. MIMETAS will take care of the tissue culture, allowing our customers to maximally focus on their research questions and core business.”

About Mimetas MIMETAS is the market leader in Organ-on-a-Chip technology, based in The Netherlands, Maryland, US, and Tokyo, Japan. Her flagship product, the OrganoPlate®, supports 3D cell culture under continuous perfusion. The OrganoPlate allows permeability, transport, migration/invasion, and co-culture assays without the use of filter membranes. MIMETAS works with the majority of pharma and biotech companies around the world. Her extensive R&D team has developed a broad spectrum of models and assays to advance drug development.

Contact

MIMETAS B.V. JH Oortweg 19, 2333 CH, Leiden, NL info@mimetas.com +31 85 888 3161

Keywords: Humans; Caco-2 Cells; Cell Culture Techniques; Perfusion; Extracellular Matrix; Models, Biological; Drug Development; Permeability; Biotechnology; Biological Assay

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.