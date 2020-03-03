Organ Care System Market for Lungs, Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2026 - Research Dive

According to Market Expert Evaluation at Research Dive, Technological enhancement and agreements are the key strategies opted by the operating companies in Organ Care System Market for Lung.

A medical device called the organ care system (OCS) maintains organ viability by providing an artificially regulated environment that stimulates near-normal physiological conditions. This cutting-edge technology allows institutions and physicians to maximize the potential of the donor's pair of lungs along with monitoring of lungs throughout the entire process, assuring transplant teams can preserve organs in an optimal condition.

The OCS lung is the only device approved by the FDA currently and is contributing to the longevity of lung post-harvesting from the donor. It keeps the lungs warm and ventilated through an advanced monitoring system and blood perfusion. This helps the lungs to survive better outside a human body. OCS lungs protect the lung during transportation making it less vulnerable to any damage. The OCS Lung Solution preserves the lungs without any adverse effects as compared to the traditional cold storage technology.

According to a study published by Research Dive, the Organ Care System Market Share for Lungs will reach up to $5.6 thousand by the end of 2026. Rising occurrences of lung disease patients, coupled with the decreased surgical complications in lung transplantations will upsurge the global market by the year 2026. However, relapse after lung transplantation and a high degree of risk such factors can restrain the growth of the OCS market for the lung.

The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation stated that the total number of lung transplantation operated in the world is increasing, approximately 40000 cases annually are operated in the limited number of centers.

The increasing level of pollution and the growth in bad habits such as smoking, unhealthy food, lack of physical activities and improper diets are some of the major factors that are responsible for driving the growth of the organ care system market for lungs. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also estimated that around 2 billion people will fall under the old age population by 2050. Countries such as the U.S., Japan, and the U.K., are contributing to a higher rate in the old age population.

Furthermore, key factors such as significant growth in the number of transplantation centers, consequent growth in the number of lung transplants & expansion of living donor programs are expected to grow the Organ Care System Market share for the lungs. North America’s OCS Market size for the lungs was $493.8 thousand by the end of 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1219.0 thousand during the forecast period. This market will surpass $975.2 thousands by 2026 at a CAGR of 18% in the Asia Pacific Regional Market.

Geographical Scope

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Segmentation by Handling

Portable Based

Trolley Based

Key Countries covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Key Companies Profiled

TransMedics, Inc.

Xvivo Perfusion AB

Organ Assist B.V

Some of the significant key players in the global organ care system market for lungs are TransMedics Inc., Organ Assist B.V., and XVIVO Perfusion AB, such players are beginning with numerous policies to build up their presence. Technological enhancement and agreements are the key strategies opted by the operating companies in this market.

