FTI Consulting Enhances Business Transformation Expertise for Financial Institutions

Business Transformation Expert Frank Sui Joins as a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Financial Services Offering within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Frank Sui as a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Financial Services offering within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Mr. Sui will lead financial services efforts in the Business Transformation practice alongside Senior Managing Director William Nolan , enhancing the firm’s existing expertise in advising mortgage companies, unsecured lenders and mid-market banks.



Mr. Sui, who is based in New York, brings more than 30 years of experience driving transformational change at financial institutions, including consumer finance, retail banking, asset management and wealth management, insurance, private equity portfolio companies and payment networks.

“Bringing together financial services expertise from across the FTI Consulting global platform, our Business Transformation practice works in stressed situations to improve performance enterprise-wide,” said Carlyn Taylor , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Frank brings a deep background in improving core processes in financial services, meeting the challenges our clients face to keep pace in a digital world. His expertise will add significant value for our financial services clients.”

Mr. Sui has helped clients deliver profitability growth through driving operational efficiencies and capturing pricing, product, servicing, and sales and marketing opportunities. He has led complex, large-scale change initiatives that include cost restructuring, merger integration, outsourcing and operating model change and digital transformation. He has also led digital growth initiatives, including new business model launch and growth, digital platform creation and growth, and strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Sui served financial services clients as a Partner at AlixPartners and was Co-Leader of the Financial Services Digital and Disruptive Innovation practice at Deloitte Consulting. He also was co-founder of the management consulting firm Mitchell Madison Group.

“I am passionate about helping clients build new businesses and improve existing operations, particularly when they face tests that could make or break their right to operate,” Mr. Sui said. “The global platform of FTI Consulting and its deep expertise in financial services will enable us to provide business transformation services to mortgage servicers, unsecured lenders and banks to help them maximize value and adapt to meet constantly evolving technological and regulatory challenges.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.