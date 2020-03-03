Uniti Group Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on March 12, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.



The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 1511989. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com . A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on March 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 1511989.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2019, Uniti owns 6.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 630 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.