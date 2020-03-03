Animal health market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Animal Health Market

2020 Animal health Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

SCOTLAND, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The implementation of advance med-technology methods for animal treatment & diagnosis to drive the Animal health market growth over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Frequently, technology-aided trends to shape the animal health market value and set to impact the market growth positively.

Intrinsically, key OEMs majorly contributing to the growth of the animal health industry with a multitude of focus on novel tools providing solid efficacy data on veterinary disease analysis.

Further, healthy animals are not on the source to wipe hunger, provide transportation and clothing but even are meeting the growing demand for protein. The animal-derived protein is on surging demand of with 70% rise from date till 2050.

In addition, economic growth and associated urbanization is impacting dietary patterns not only in developing countries as well as countries with increasing GDP, increase dependence on livestock for protein consumption disrupts the animal health market growth.

The current Animal Health Market value is heading towards growth in parallel with the prevalence of swine respiratory disease (SRD) and its associated complex infectious outcome affecting the swine industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the “one health” program initiated by FAO provides a platform to deliver solution changing dynamics of livestock diseases.

This wide-ranging initiative aids in agroecological resilience and the protection of biodiversity, as well as uninitiated emphasis on the efficient use of natural resources and the safety of food supply chains.

Regional aspects of the animal health market

North America holds the major market share for animal health followed by Europe over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Americas’s animal health market size to apparent manifold with escalating animal health consortium and symposiums across health-metric countries. Veterinary clinicians and feline medicine experts to initiate strong research work on diagnosis and treatment of feline lungworm.

In addition, a robust focus on innovation in animal health has risen to certain measures that are driving the animal health market growth prospects in Europe. For instance, the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)supports collaborative research to fuel the innovation of veterinary pharmaceuticals in Europe.

Further, European veterinary specialists in parasitology, appraiseds linky cardio-respiratory snags across the globe, with a prevalence of 8.2% within Europe.

Additionally, the increase in the adoption of pet animals in Europe to impose threats of foamy virus and feline virus in particular among the domestic cats and other animals.

Also, about 60% of collaborative efforts commenced by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high-quality standards are also anticipated to impel demand sales in the U.S. are companion animal products and about 40% are food-producing animal products.

Collaborative efforts by market players to enhance the animal health market growth

Ensure high-quality ethics by key players to impel the market demand.For instance,in 2020, National hog and poultry groups welcomed proposed legislation aimed at mitigating animal health risks from trespassers on farms.

Further,in 2020, The Animal Health & Feed Zone of CPhI China held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) to focus on top concerns of animal health enterprises.

In 2019, Bayer AG introduced SRD Smart Compare, to aid in their selection of antibiotic treatment for swine respiratory disease.

In early 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Advantage™ in China for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment of lice infestations.

Prominent players holding the major animal health market share include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Elanco, IDEXX Laboratories, Merck & Co. Inc., Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zoetis Inc.

