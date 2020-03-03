Food Safety Testing Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020-2026

Global Food Safety Testing Market

2020 Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Growth in cases of biochemical contamination in food processing production owing to improper use of techniques in the production of ready-to-eat meals to boost the food safety testing market over the forecast period.

Further, growing application for packed and processed food in emerged and emerging economies, changing lifestyle and growing popularity of quick-service restaurants to drive the need for safety testing of eatable stuff.

In addition, escalating demand for quality tests for processed and unprocessed meats to drive the food safety testing market growth over the estimated time period.

The upsurge in food supply trade and unproductive supply chains, food spoilage becomes an important concern for which distributors act as an intermediary between the suppliers and operators in order to boost the market trend.

Additionally, growing consumer awareness with the increased media focus on food safety concerns to impact positively on the market growth.

Technological advancements in the testing industry result in technological innovation to focus on reducing lead time, sample utilization, cost of testing, and drawbacks associated with several technologies.

Furthermore, wide-scale acceptance of these technologies to create key opportunities for medium and small scale research laboratory to enlarge their service offerings and compete with key players of the food safety testing market.

However, rising complexities in the food supply chain, economically stirred malpractice, cases of adulteration, lack of adoption of proper hygiene & sanitation practices during production, transportation & storage and other factors to challenge the market growth.

Regional Food Safety Testing Market trends and drivers during 2020-2026

Europe holds the major market share for the food safety testing market owing to rigorous strategies regulated to implement complete food care for the consumers.

The authorities such as Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs)plays a significant role in upholding food standards and protecting consumer health by ensuring the quality of the food supply chain.

Therefore, in the Asia Pacific region,the growth is attributed to the increasing global trade in order to dictate food safety testing to comply with the regulatory values.

Further, governments from different developing countries have put frequent regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators to ensure food safety and quality resulting to boost the food safety testing market trends.

Key market players to explore market growth opportunities with the expansion of services, and strategic partnership

Development of cutting-edge technologies, novel launches, acquisitions among key players to trigger the food safety testing market share.

For instance, in 2020, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)decided to rationalize the port of entries to restrict some particular products depending upon the availability of the testing facilities for the products.

Further, in 2020, The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)to launch testing kits ‘Food Safety Magic Box’ placed in primary health centres (PHCs) and other centres.

Moreover, in 2020, The Center for Food Safety (CFS) and the Food and Drug Administration settled their lawsuit over testing of food by accredited laboratories.

As well, K-State’s scientists developed a new digital PCR test for research and food safety inspections that require shorter turnaround and high through put.

In addition, in 2018, Eurofins acquired LABORATORIOS ECOSUR S.A. to strengthen the company’s footprint in Spain.

Keyplayers of the food safety testing market includeSGS S.A., Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Ltd.,Mérieux NutriSciences, and AsureQuality Ltd. among others.

