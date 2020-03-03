The Joint Corp. Secures $7.5 Million Line of Credit with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, closed a senior secured credit facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. for $7.5 million, including a $5.5 million development line of credit (LOC) and a $2.0 million revolving LOC, which has an uncommitted accordion feature for an additional $2.5 million. The company repaid its previous LOC prior to December 31, 2019.



“We are excited to complete a milestone transaction that increases our balance sheet flexibility while reducing costs, reflecting the increasing strength of our financial position,” stated Jake Singleton, Chief Financial Officer of The Joint Corp. “In 2019, we funded our 13 company-owned or managed clinic growth using cash from operations. This non-dilutive financing vehicle will increase our ability to expand development, and we are pleased J.P. Morgan has chosen to support The Joint and our mission.”

On January 9, 2020, the company provided guidance that it expects to open 80 to 90 franchised clinics, up from 71 in 2019 and 47 in 2018, and increase company-owned or managed portfolio clinics by 16 to 20 through new greenfield clinics and franchised clinic buybacks, up from 13 in 2019 and 1 in 2018.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, uncertainties associated with the coronavirus (including its possible effects on patient demand), and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or around March 6, 2020, as revised or updated in our subsequent filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com



