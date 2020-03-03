Aspire Systems collaborates with Salesforce yet again – Announces Consulting Partnership

Aspire Systems partners with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Global technology services firm Aspire Systems today proudly announced their elevation to the position of “Consulting Partners” with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

We believe this Partnership will help both Aspire and SFCC furthering the penetration of the SFCC in the US and all the areas where Aspire is present. ” — Finny Chellakumar, Head of Digital Commerce

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global technology services firm Aspire Systems today proudly announced their elevation to the position of “Consulting Partners” with Salesforce Commerce Cloud . Previously known as Demandware, Salesforce Commerce Cloud is one of the leading Unified Cloud Commerce platforms in the industry that offers best-in-class features and functionality, developed and refined over many years to provide a highly optimized e-commerce experience.Commenting on the partnership, Finny Chellakumar, Head of Digital Commerce, Aspire Systems, says, “Aspire Systems being a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Implementation partner will be able to provide implementation services within the SFCC marketplace. Aspire has been the “Technical Partner” previously and is proficient in Salesforce commerce cloud cartridge development, migration from Pipeline to Storefront Reference Architecture , Automated Monitoring and more to support Mobile enablement. It also has a rich experience working with the Salesforce Commerce Cloud clients in the space of Development, Support and Maintenance and Testing. This partnership will now be able to complete the cycle by providing implementation services as well.”“We believe this partnership will help both Aspire and SFCC furthering the penetration of the SFCC in the US and all the areas where Aspire is present. We look forward to taking this partnership to the next level and working with SFCC on making this an enormous success”, adds Finny.Also, this partnership with SalesForce Commerce Cloud will help retailers create seamless, personalized customer experiences. Retailers will have a comprehensive digital commerce solution along with a mobile-first solution that leverages a shared view of orders, customers, inventory, products, and promotions enabling them to provide a truly unified commerce experience from discovery to delivery.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our customers. We work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in our specific areas of expertise. Our core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention to our customers and employees.For more info contact info@aspiresys.com or visit www.aspiresys.com/retail NORTH AMERICA +1 630 368 0970



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.