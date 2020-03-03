Food delivery app

Laalsa Group – A Hyderabad Based Conglomerate presents to you the first of its Kind Application “YUMZY”

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laalsa Business Insights today launched their food delivery app 'Yumzy' for an enhanced user experience. The newer version boasts some major updates that are aimed at providing their partner restaurants more control over their business by helping them leverage the latest marketing strategies. Yumzy is the eco-system that empowers restaurants to make them independent and self-sustained without depending on third party aggregators any more. Its ironic that the online ordering platforms these days charge steep rates as commissions and restaurants spend additional charges towards click ads and discounts to get the visibility and conversions from huge list of restaurants listed in the app. These online ordering and delivery companies charge delivery fees from the customers as well as extract commission from the restaurateurs. In the end restaurants never make money but live with the hope that one day they will meet the cost and gain profits. Mr. Suresh Redyam CEO - Yumzy.What’s worse is the fact that the restaurants also lose their existing consumer base, unaware of who their loyal and frequent customers are. In order to compensate for the charges, the restaurants land up inflating the prices or reducing the quantity of the dishes or even compromise on quality. Now this is something that hampers the brand and consumer loyalty that Restaurants are not realize. They are kind of stuck now and for them Yumzy is their helping buddy..Mr. Suresh added.“We want Yumzy to become a seamless and multi-dimensional food platform that caters to the needs of the food industry and consumers. We envision to project food with all of its characteristics like taste, feel, lifestyle, health, etc., and to make it as relevant to a particular individual given any location, weather and time; so a consumer sees a complete 360° perspective to match his desired result.Our mission to create an organized food platform for the food industry to enable them to find the right consumers to their products; AND provide an enhanced consumer centric atmosphere where he or she has complete freedom to choose the right product for their needs at a fair price,”said Suresh RedyamCurrently, Yumzyisonboarding restaurants at a pace of 120 restaurants per day from 4 cities. In fact, it has on-boarded more than2000 restaurants in less than 3 months. With a positive acceptance and response rate of more than 70%, the company is looking to targeting 20,000 restaurants in next 6 month and 65000 in next 2 years with covering of more than 24 cities.When asked about how technology is helping Yumzy to find right restaurant partner, Akash Shah, the Heading Technology at Laalsa said, “As a platform there was a huge challenge in front of us to identify the best restaurants out there. We wanted to make sure that the restaurants listed on our platform should be the ones focused on parameters like quality, hygiene & customer loyalty.”He also added, “We wanted to filter the best out of the rest; this includes popular as well as new restaurants. Yumzy came with the innovative idea by combining technologies of data science & artificial intelligence with market analytics which helps in picking the right restaurants from each category and cuisine per area”.Regarding the role of Yumzy in helping the restaurants to reach out their consumers & gain back control, Zaki, Product Heat at Laalsa, said, “Yumzy is continuously innovating to help restaurants using it technological advancements. Yumzy empowers all the restaurant partners with the tool to reach out their customers. This helps the restaurants to not only reach out their lost customers but also with the market analytics for making the smart decisions on their offering and serve their customers better.”Comparisons with other competitors: images will be taken from creative teamCEO’s profile:Suresh is the Founder and CEO of Laalsa, a product development company began its journey in 2016, when it started developing a food-tech platform designed to help resolve the day-to-day issues faced by the restaurants and foodies in India. He understands the day-to-day issues faced by the restaurateurs in India. Through Yumzy he wants to provide a platform where food businesses can operate more independently, efficiently, and profitably.The company has successfully built the product and gained immense traction in the market. At present, the company’s workforce has grown to the size of 100+ motivated, skilled, and creative individuals. When you build something significant out of nothing, the world looks at you with respect and admiration.About Laalsa:Laalsa is an organization which is technically evolving in the food delivery business. The organization workforce considers themselves to be Food Engineers who transform and outline the food trends of tomorrow, Yumzy uses Artificial Intelligence to create taste profiles and discovers the way demography’s of the nation eats. Laalsa’s technical solutions on blending with Food Sciences and Machine Learning render solutions that are an elixir for the F&B Industry. Laalsa presently holds around 100+ employees, the company plans to create more than 10,000 Direct & Indirect employment in next 6 months.



