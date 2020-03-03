Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market to Exhibit a Spectacular CAGR of 28.9%; Growing Initiatives by Government Authorities for Pre-Diagnosis to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the SMA Treatment Market Research Report are Biogen, Novartis AG, Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Genzyme Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market size is expected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rare diseases around the world will fuel demand for SMA treatment in the forthcoming years, which in turn will aid the growth of the market. As per the National Policy for the treatment of rare diseases, globally, around 6000 to 8000 rare diseases are estimated to exist with new rare diseases reported on a regular basis. Furthermore, 80% of all the rare diseases are genetically originated and therefore impact children inexplicably. The survey also revealed that 50% of new cases are in children and are responsible for 35% of deaths before the age of 1 year, 10% between the ages of 1 and 5 years and 12% between 5 and 15 years. Nonetheless, “the growing initiatives by government authorities for pre-diagnosis will impact the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market share positively during the forecast period”, predicts our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights.



According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Nusinersen and Onasemnogen Abeparvovec), By Disease Type (Type 1 SMA, Type 2 SMA and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 1.72 billion. The SMA Treatment Market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the SMA treatment market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Market Driver:

R&D Initiatives by Key Players to Spur Sales Opportunities

The surge in research and development activities for the improvement of therapies and treatment options by key players will aid the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market growth during the forecast period. Various drug pipeline for advanced stages of clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies will augment the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Genentech/Roche’s pipeline candidate of Risdiplam, which recently received a priority review from the FDA and is expected to receive a decision on approval from the FDA by May 2020. Furthermore, the growing initiatives for pre-diagnosis and positive reimbursement policies will boost the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market trends in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding pivotal treatment options will create new opportunities for the market.



Market Restraint:

High Cost of Products to Impede Market Expansion

The cost-intensive products and high prices associated with the rare disease therapies will subsequently obstruct the growth of the market. For instance, spinraza is expected to cost US$ 750,000 for the first year and will be repriced at US$ 375,000 after that. Apart from that, Novartis rare gene therapy, Zolgensma will come at a price of US$ 2.1 million for a one-time treatment. The expensive cost of therapies will restrict the adoption of treatment for many patients, which in turn will act as a restraint for the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market revenue.

Regional Insight:

Presence of Major Players to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 854 million in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region. The growing awareness regarding the prevalence of rare disease and pre-treatment initiatives will bolster accelerate the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market growth in North America.

List of the Major Players Operating in the Global SMA Treatment Market Include:

Biogen

Novartis AG

Genentech, Inc./ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Others



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Spinal Muscular Atrophy for Key Countries Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Trends

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Nusinersen Onasemnogen Abeparvovec Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!





