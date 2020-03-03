National Claims Reviewer CERiS Names Mark Johnson as Vice President of Product Management

Appointment Heralds Expansion of Prospective Review Services for Health Care Payers

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERiS, a division of CorVel Healthcare, and a leading national provider of payment integrity and prospective claims review for health care payers, has appointed insurance industry veteran Mark Johnson as Vice President of Product Management.

“Mark’s deep expertise in health care, insurance, and policy issues brings extraordinary value to CERiS, as our clients rely more and more on prospective review of claims to make sure the bills are accurate,” stated Corey Albrecht, President of CERiS. “While the industry has previously focused on retrospective review of bills, there is consensus now that reviewing bills in advance of payment is the key to efficiency and accuracy. Mark’s experience and leadership will expand our footprint in these services, adding significant value to our customers.”

“Insurers have a fiduciary responsibility to their stakeholders to ensure that the bills they pay are correct,” commented Johnson. “With prospective review, we help them verify that the figures are accurate based on the procedure, the contract with the provider, and the diagnosis. Fast turnaround of our review ensures that providers are paid well within regulatory requirements for bill payment. We are currently expanding our solutions to offer an even greater breadth of service to our payer clients.”

Prior to joining CERiS, Johnson was an executive at UnitedHealth, the nation’s largest insurer, where he was charged with developing the payment integrity system for the corporation. He also served as director of subrogation and third party liability for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. Johnson’s additional experience includes healthcare policy, managing offshore payment operations, oversight of claims services, and a background in clinical care working with pediatric bone-marrow patients.

CERiS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and re-pricing, combines clinical expertise and cost-containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payor cost avoidance. Its universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure accuracy and objectivity of each claim review. On average, CERiS’ services achieve 62% savings on implant claims, 6% savings in network claims adjustments, and 35% savings on out-of-network claims adjustments.

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s addition of executive staff and expansion of medical bill review services. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the security incident on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

http://www.corvel.com



