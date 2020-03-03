Elemica Enhances Visibility, Safety, and Sustainability to Digital Supply Network Solutions

Multiple Enhancements Improve User and Customer Experience

ATLANTA, March 03, 2020 -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces the addition of extensive features to the Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solution suites which enhance product safety and customer experiences. Significant improvements for visibility of product shipments, track & trace, electronic proof of delivery, visual route progress, and self-service data enrichments were delivered across the Elemica Buy, Sell, Move, and See solutions.



“Having optimal visibility into the supply chain creates safer products and services and builds on customer loyalty and ultimate satisfaction,” said Arun Samuga, Chief Technology Officer, Elemica. “These enhancements improve use of inventory, streamline onboarding for inter-business connectivity, improve search including hazardous material (Hazmat) criteria, and allow for more in depth visualization for track and trace of product safety and knowing where orders and shipments are at all times.”

Other improvements include updates to:

ENRICH – Elemica’s data management solution reduces costs associated with connecting supply chain partners by offering easy to use mass update capabilities of product, location, unit of measure, and conversion mapping of data in a self-service mode.

– Elemica’s data management solution reduces costs associated with connecting supply chain partners by offering easy to use mass update capabilities of product, location, unit of measure, and conversion mapping of data in a self-service mode. ePOD (Proof of Delivery ) – Shorten delivery cycles to customers by automating the assignment of shipments to drivers. Control which shipments are active for GPS tracking for enhanced customer service. Optimize customer delivery requests in multiple languages and special delivery instructions to drivers.

) – Shorten delivery cycles to customers by automating the assignment of shipments to drivers. Control which shipments are active for GPS tracking for enhanced customer service. Optimize customer delivery requests in multiple languages and special delivery instructions to drivers. Transport & QuickLink Email Move – Improve product safety with Hazmat data and simplify shipment booking requests with carriers globally in multi-languages in a cost-effective consistent manner.

– Improve product safety with Hazmat data and simplify shipment booking requests with carriers globally in multi-languages in a cost-effective consistent manner. Pulse – Delight your customers’ experiences by collaborating on realistic promise-based on-time, in-full measures regardless of method the orders are received. Reduce customer service costs for addressing order and shipment status inquiries by using end-to-end supply chain visibility and monitoring that incorporates the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows of order and shipments.

– Delight your customers’ experiences by collaborating on realistic promise-based on-time, in-full measures regardless of method the orders are received. Reduce customer service costs for addressing order and shipment status inquiries by using end-to-end supply chain visibility and monitoring that incorporates the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows of order and shipments. Trace – Give customers ultimate visibility into carrier shipment route progress including vessel tracking for ocean shipments.

Elemica continually updates the Digital Supply Network software with multiple revisions per year, fulfilling client requests for additional benefits, along with adding improvements to reduce supply chain costs while making the software more robust, yet easier to use.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

