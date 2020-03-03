Content Delivery Networks Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024

Content Delivery Networks -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Delivery Networks Industry

Description

Content delivery networks (CDNs) are a group of edge servers that are spread across the globe at strategic locations. These severs accelerate websites and deliver content/data optimally, quickly and safely. The edge servers of a CDN contain duplicate content of the originating network. CDNs dynamically provide data to clients by calculating which server is located close to the client and content is delivered based on these calculations.

The global market for content delivery network reached $11.5 billion in 2019 and should reach $34.3 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% for the period of 2019-2024. CDNs were previously considered applicable only to large companies because of their high cost. Over the last few years, due to the changing form and trends of digital content, smaller companies are deploying these solutions. Currentday CDNs are more efficient, cheaper and have the capability to work for almost all websites on the internet.

In this report, the global CDN market is segmented by solution type, service provider type, organization size and application. Based on solution type, the CDN market is segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, monitoring and analytics, data security and cloud storage and others. The media delivery solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The media delivery solution segment has been flourishing in the CDN market as video transport moves from specialized cable, satellite or terrestrial networks to the internet. Also, rise in internet video services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and others

have largely contributed to the growth of the media delivery solutions segment in the CDN market. The fastest growing solution segment in the CDN market is the data security and cloud storage segment, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

The global CDN market segmented by service provider type is categorized into peer-to-peer CDN, cloud CDN, traditional CDN and others. Traditional CDNs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 (valued at REDACTED billion). The market for traditional CDN is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED billion by 2024. Traditional CDNs are content delivery networks wherein the datais duplicated across multiple PoPs. Based on user location, the PoP located closest to the user willdeliver the page to reduce latency. The fastest growing category by serviceprovider type is the cloudCDN segment, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED billion by 2024, up from REDACTED billion in 2018. Cloud CDNs, unlike traditional CDNs, are hosted in private datacenters and take advantage of geographic availability on the pay-as-you-go model.

The CDN market by application is categorized into: banking, finance and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, gaming, retail and e-commerce and others. The media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and was estimated to be $4.0 billion. CDNs for the media and entertainment segment are expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and forecasted to reach REDACTED billion by 2024. CDNs in the media and entertainment sector, improve network traffic and enable companies to deliver content to a large number of users, simultaneously. The fastest growing application segment in the CDN market is the gaming sector, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is projected to reach REDACTED billion by 2024. Increasing global demand for online multi-player gaming and demand for content protection is driving the demand for CDNs in the gaming sector.

Report Scope:

In this report, the market has been segmented based on solutions, service provider type, organization size, applications and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for CDNs and analyzes market trends. Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2019-2024. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution type, service provider type, organization size and applications and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of CDN providers.

The report covers the market for CDNs with regard to applications in various sectors across different geographic regions. It also focusses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for CDNs in 2018 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2024.

Report Includes:

- 49 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An overview of global content delivery network market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Characterization and quantification of content delivery network market by solution, by service provider, by organization size and by application

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global content delivery network market

- Details about various solutions of content delivery networks in different application sectors

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Imperva, Microsoft Corp., StackPath, LLC and Swarmify Inc.

