CBD Unlimited Exclusive Interview with Stock News Report at the Nasdaq MarketSite

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company’s interview with Stock News Report at the Nasdaq MarketSite is now publicly available for viewing.

On February 14, 2020, CBD Unlimited’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis, appeared live at the Nasdaq MarketSite with Stock News Now where Davis unveiled the Company’s successful product launch, growth within mass retail/pharmacy outlets, international growth, the company’s scientific background, testing product efficacy and dosing, acquisition targets, and record revenues. CBD Unlimited believes the Company is well positioned to capitalize on its large retail relationships while boosting sales in 2020.

The full interview may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM-EK0wCX24

“It was a pleasure to join Jane King with Stock News Now. Our diligent work in the hemp marketplace is paying off with strong growth, revenues, and near-term completion of acquisitions that will truly position the company as an industry powerhouse,” commented Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis.

“All of CBD Unlimited’s products are designed with our scientifically-based therapeutics and formulated with natural adaptogen herbs such as ashwagandha, turmeric, ginger, and other viable plant properties that pair well with CBD,” continued Davis. “The synergies we have developed between mass retailers, mass pharmacy, and our dedicated partners will continue to help fuel the Company’s growth and we look forward to what the rest of 2020 has to hold for the hemp marketplace.”

To be noted: As of 5 PM Pacific Standard time, it was announced that the Natural Products Expo West is postponed and will be rescheduled.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

