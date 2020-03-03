Dialysis Market to Reach USD 136.15 Billion by 2026; Driven by the Increasing Investment in Product R&D, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Dialysis Market Research Report are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Diaverum Healthcare Partners, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dialysis Market size is projected to reach USD 136.15 billion by 2026. The increasing investment in the research and development of new products will have a huge impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dialysis Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products and Services), By Dialysis Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals and Home Care), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was worth USD 92.78 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Dialysis is a process that is carried out in patients with kidney failures. The process is used to regulate all the processes that is carried out by the kidney. The increasing incidence of chronic kidney failure will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. Recent advancements in dialysis equipment have led to optimum product efficacies. Due to the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, several large scale companies are looking to invest more towards the development of efficient equipment.



Moreover, the increasing number of regulatory clearances will create several opportunities for the market. Improving accessibility to efficient hemodialysis care centres will lead to a wider adoption for the procedure across the world. Presence of favourable reimbursement policies will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Dialysis Market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of regulatory approvals have made a huge impact on the growth of the market. Due to the high prevalence of kidney diseases, companies are looking to invest more in the development of advanced dialysis equipment. In October 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it has cleared Fresenius Medical’s new dialysis system. Fresenius’ device will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the market, accounting to its global customer reach.



North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Favorable Reimbursement Policies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing Dialysis Market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, driven by the presence of favorable health reimbursement policies in several countries across the region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 34.81 billion in 2018 and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Dialysis Market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Diaverum Healthcare Partners

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

January 2019 - Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of a new dialysis machine. The 4008A dialysis machine was especially designed to meet the needs of emerging markets.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. New Product Launch

4.2. Technological Advancements in the Dialysis Market

4.3. Prevalence of Disease Indication- For Key Countries, 2018

4.4. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

5. Global Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Products

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type

5.3.1. Hemodialysis

5.3.2. Peritoneal Dialysis

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

5.4.2. Home Care

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

