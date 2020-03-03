Global 5G Base Station Unit Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global 5G Base Station Unit Market Size study, By Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global 5G Base Station Unit Market is valued approximately at USD 10.24 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 50.11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A 5G base station is a device that connects other wireless devices to central hub that is a wireless receiver. Also, the 5G base station offers improvements in quality in terms of network coverage to offer better user experience. Various sectors such as retail, entertainment, transportation is likely to benefit from innovation in mobile network and communication offering immense opportunities for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of IoT devices, the surge in demand for content streaming services, and growing adoption of edge computing. For Instance: as per the Safe at Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is anticipated to reach around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). Hence, increasing need for High-Speed Internet for Integrating Advanced Technologies is expected to propel the demand for 5G base station unit. However, huge costs incurred in the implementations of base stations and O&M complexities is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 5G Base Station Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the government support and 5G trials are expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Ericson

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Industrial IoT

Medical Devices

Smart Home/Building

Smart Cities

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 5G Base Station Unit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

