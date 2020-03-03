Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Expected To grow at a CAGR By 3.26% During 2019-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Nuclear Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global nuclear electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $69.3 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.6% since 2015” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuclear electric power generation market is expected to grow at a rate of about 3.26% to nearly $78.8 billion by 2023. The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the nuclear electric power generation market in the forecast period. However, the industry is becoming increasingly vulnerable to rising number of cyber-attacks.

The nuclear electric power generation industry includes establishments that operate nuclear power plants which use uranium as a fuel to generate electricity. Nuclear power plants use the heat produced during nuclear fission. In nuclear fission, which takes place inside the reactor of a nuclear power plant, atoms are split apart to form smaller atoms, releasing energy. This is converted to electrical energy, which is directly provided to power transmission systems that are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations and distribution systems.

The global nuclear electric power generation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The nuclear electric power generation market is segmented into pressurized water reactors, fast breeder reactor, pressurized heavy-water reactor, boiling water reactor, light water graphite reactor, and gas-cooled reactor.

By Geography - The global nuclear electric power generation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American nuclear electric power generation market accounts for the largest share in the global nuclear electric power generation market.

Trends In The Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

The power generation industry and the downstream power distribution industries are digitizing their assets and are increasingly relying on technology.

Potential Opportunities In The Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

With the rise in power consumption and regulatory changes to boost electricity transmission and distribution, the scope and potential for the global nuclear electric power generation market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the nuclear electric power generation market include EDF Group, Exelon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Enel SpA, and NextEra Energy, Inc.

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Industry Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nuclear electric power generation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts nuclear electric power generation market size and growth for the global nuclear electric power generation market, nuclear electric power generation market share, nuclear electric power generation market players, nuclear electric power generation market size, nuclear electric power generation market segments and geographies, nuclear electric power generation market trends, nuclear electric power generation market drivers and nuclear electric power generation market restraints, nuclear electric power generation market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The nuclear electric power generation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global nuclear electric power generation market

Data Segmentations: nuclear electric power generation market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Organizations Covered: EDF Group, Exelon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Enel SpA, and NextEra Energy, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, nuclear electric power generation market customer information, nuclear electric power generation market product/service analysis – product examples, nuclear electric power generation market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global nuclear electric power generation market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Nuclear Electric Power Generation Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the nuclear electric power generation market, based on industry trends and company analysis. Place a Direct Purchase Order of Entire Report (Individual License USD 4000) @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2741

Opportunities For Companies In The Nuclear Electric Power Generation Sector: The report reveals where the global nuclear electric power generation industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

