BENEO to invest more than 50 million Euro expanding chicory root production

Capacity of production facility in Pemuco, Chile to increase by 20% in volume by 2022

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENEO, one of the leading manufacturers of functional ingredients, has announced a significant expansion for its chicory root production facility in Chile by 2022, which is being funded by an investment of more than 50 million Euro. The news comes following rising demand for BENEO’s chicory root fibers, inulin and oligofructose, as consumer interest in digestive health continues to grow.



Worldwide consumers are paying more attention to their digestive health and are gaining further understanding of the intrinsic link between the gut microbiome and its beneficial effect on overall well-being. This, in turn, is leading to a rising interest in chicory root fibers from food and drink manufacturers around the globe, creating a high market demand for BENEO’s inulin and oligofructose ingredients.

Eric Neven, Commercial Managing Director at BENEO-Orafti comments, “The market demand for chicory root fiber continues to increase. In order to keep up with this rising interest, we are investing significantly into expanding our production facilities in Pemuco, Chile. With 20% more volume, BENEO can continue to ensure reliable and consistent delivery to our customers.”

As well as expanding production capacity at the Chilean plant, the raw material sourcing will be supported by additional surface (hectares) dedicated to chicory farming in the region. The existing plant already operates using 75% renewable energy. The recent investment will enable BENEO to make further strides against its aim to increase the use of renewable energy over the coming years.

Inulin and oligofructose, such as those produced by BENEO, are the only plant-based proven prebiotics according to ISAPP (International Scientific Association for Pro- and Prebiotics). They have been scientifically shown to support a range of functional health benefits, including a balanced gut microbiota and a person’s overall well-beingi. There is a wealth of scientific evidence available (in excess of 150 high quality studies) and Orafti® Inulin even has an exclusive 13.5 EU health claim for its promotion of digestive healthii, which is proving successful in various countries. In fact, only recently, industry expert Julian Mellentin highlighted the potential for inulin, naming it a top ingredient for 2020 in the new New Nutrition Business report, “10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition and Health 2020.”

Not only are BENEO’s prebiotic chicory root fibers helping to bridge the fiber gap, they are also being widely used in both food and beverages as they help to reduce fat, sugar and calories. Unlike other fibers, BENEO’s fibers are naturally derived from chicory roots via a gentle hot water extraction method and are natural, clean label and non-GMO. They are highly soluble and have a mild natural taste, allowing manufacturers to reformulate their products while keeping the same taste, body and mouthfeel as the original options.

As digestive wellness continues to trend across the globe and more consumers come to realize the impact it has on their health, this significant production expansion will ensure BENEO is well-placed to maintain efficient delivery of its high quality ingredients throughout the years to come.

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are ‘less fat’, ‘less sugar’, ‘less calories’, ‘added fiber’, ‘gluten-free’ and dairy alternatives as well as energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements. Through a unique chain of expertise, including the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology, BENEO actively supports customers in the development of more balanced and healthy food products.

BENEO is a division of the Südzucker Group that employs more than 1000 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany and Italy.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneonews.com or follow BENEO on Twitter: @_BENEO or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/beneo

For further U.S. press information, please contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: +44 (0)203 757 6800

Email: dawn@rippleeffectcommunications.com



For further corporate information please contact:

Claudia Meissner, Head of Corporate Communication BENEO

Maximilianstraße 10, 68165 Mannheim, Germany

Phone: +49 621 421-148

Fax: +49 621 421-160

Email: claudia.meissner@beneo.com

i Measured by the improvement of quality of life evaluated by validated questionnaires

ii The authorised EU health claim under article 13.5 is: “chicory inulin contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency”, which can be combined with general health-related well-being claims under article 10.3 that include: “chicory inulin promotes digestive health”, “chicory root fibre supports a healthy and balanced digestive system” and “with prebiotic fibre”.







