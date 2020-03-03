Patterning Materials Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patterning materials are photosensitive materials which are used in the fabrication of patterns and coatings on silicon wafers using the photolithography process. Patterning materials are generally referred to as photoresist owing to their sensitivity to light. On reaction with light, the photoresist material changes its composition to produce the desired pattern. The final design is generated on the silicon wafer by transferring the pattern from the photoresist onto the wafer by either wet etching or dry etching processes. Patterning materials are usually employed in the manufacturing of miniaturized sensors, MEMS devices, and lab on chip devices.

Global Patterning Materials Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for nanotechnology, the need for energy efficient devices, technological advancements in nanotechnology market, growing demand for smartphones, tablets and laptops and the rising demand for Integrated Circuits (IC’s) are the key factors responsible for boosting the global patterning materials market.

The growing innovations in the field of nanotechnology and the increasing adoption rate of nanotechnology by the major countries of the world is a primary factor fueling the growth of the global patterning materials market. According to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), nanotechnology has become a research priority for most of the countries with Switzerland, Japan, and the USA among the top producers of nanotechnology patents per 100 articles published. Owing to these factors, rapid advancements in the field of Nanotechnology is expected to drive the global patterning materials market in the future.

Global Patterning Materials Market – Segmentation Analysis

The Global Patterning Materials Market is segmented by type of product, application, and geography.

Based on the application, the market is segmented as automotive sensors, DRAM, MEMS devices, glass printed circuits, lab on a chip and organ-on-chip devices and others. The automotive sensors segment and MEMS devices segments are dominating the global patterning materials market. The rising global automotive sales is a crucial factor responsible for driving the automotive sector to dominate the global patterning materials market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), 96.8 million vehicles were sold globally in the year 2017 compared to 93.9 million vehicles in 2016 increasing at an annual rate of 3.08%. About 70.8 million passenger vehicles and 25.9 million commercial vehicles were sold in 2017 compared to 69.5 million and 24.3 million respectively in 2016. MEMS devices find their potential use in the automobile segment in the production of sensors like accelerometers, gyroscope, and light sensitive sensors. Owing to the increasing global automotive sales, the automotive sensors and MEMS devices segment is expected to dominate the global patterning materials in the future.

Global Patterning Materials Market – Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to improve their market competitiveness. For instance, in June 2018, FujiFilm Holdings completed the acquisition of Irvine Scientific Sales Company and IS company, global leaders of cell culture media to accelerate its business in the field of regenerative medicine.

The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like New product launches to promote the growth of their business. For instance, in January 2019, The Dow Chemical Company has launched the QUANT U footwear which are manufactured using the 3D printed liquid silicone rubber technology. Similarly, in November 2018, The Dow Chemical Company has launched the EVOLV 3D Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) printing filament which enables the production of lightweight 3D printed durable parts which are re moldable for an extended lifespan.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Based on the type of the product, the market is segmented as 193 NM dry immersion resist, positive 193 NM dry resist, G line resist, positive 248 NM resist and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented as automotive sensors, DRAM, MEMS devices, glass printed circuits, lab on a chip and organ-on-chip devices and others. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

The report profiles the following companies – Fujifilm Holding Corporation, JSR Micro Inc, the DOW chemical company, Sumitomo Chemicals Ltd, Dongjing Semi Chem Ltd, Macdermid Inc, Tokyo Okha Kogyo Ltd, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Brewer Science Inc and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

