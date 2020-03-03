India Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market is Propelled by Low penetration of EV Charging Stations: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- India Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle), Service Type (Pay-Per-Use Model, Subscription Model)



NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to increased run-time and improved remunerative prospects for shared e-mobility drivers, the demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping is rising in India. The market is likely to be dominated by electric three-wheelers as these vehicles are majorly used for passenger carrier and run on an average more than 100 km a day. Since with each full charge these vehicles run less than 100 km, these are required to be charged twice or thrice a day.

Battery swapping technology offers best alternative to slow charging and helps the drivers to make optimum use of the operational hours. However, commercial vehicle category is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in the Indian EV battery swapping market.

Based on service type, the pay-per-use category is expected to hold the larger share in the Indian EV battery swapping market in 2020, and is further projected to remain the dominant category during the forecast period. This can be buoyed by the preference of the vehicle drivers to pay as per their usage, due to lack of fixed usage pattern of their vehicles. For instance, it is observed that electric two-wheeler riders generally do not prefer driving for longer distances. Since they do not require much battery swaps for running for short distance, majority of the drivers are expected to opt for pay-per-use model.

To gain a competitive edge over other players in the Indian EV battery swapping market, the companies are focusing on offering products and services, and working in collaborations with other market leaders to expand their reach. From the competitive landscape view, the Indian EV battery swapping service providers can boost their market share by seizing the growth opportunities presented by:

Forming partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, battery manufacturers, and utility providers in order to deploy battery swapping technology at faster rate

Targeting electric autos and electric buses as these holds huge potential for service expansion

Aiming shared mobility section, including two-wheeler sharing, as majority of electric vehicles will be deployed for shared mobility and drivers would opt for battery swapping to make optimum use of the operational hours

Focusing on cities where battery swapping service deployment is profitable, such as Bangalore, Delhi, and Nagpur and entering into emerging areas, such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, where battery swapping holds significant opportunities

Some key players operating in the Indian EV battery swapping market are Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd., SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., and Twenty Two Motors Pvt. Ltd. (22KYMCO).

