Fatty Acid Esters Market is Poised to Surpass $3,688.9 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Fatty Acid Esters Market Research Report: By Product Type (Tall Oil Fatty Acid [TOFA]-Based Esters, Oleates, Pelargonates, Dimerates, Stearates, Laureates, Palmitates), Application (Lubricants, Personal Care & Cosmetic Products, Food Additives, Industrial Solvents & Additives)



NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the high demand for oleate-based fatty acid esters during the historical period (2014–2019), due to their application in personal care products and as lubricant additives, the global fatty acid esters market share generated $2,240.9 million in 2019. During the forecast period (2020–2030), the market is expected witness a CAGR of 4.6% and, by 2030, reach a valuation of $3,688.9 million.

The palmitates category, based on product type, is expected to witness the fastest fatty acid esters market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of palmitates in the pharmaceutical industry. Such esters are widely used as a source of vitamin A in fat-free milk, to add the vitamin content lost during the removal of milk fat. In addition to this, palmitates are also used as anti-oxidants, which is expected to increase their demand in the coming years.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fatty-acid-esters-market/report-sample

The fatty acid ester market has, in recent times, observed a massive shift toward tall-oil fatty acid (TOFA) esters, from tallow-based fatty acid esters (derived from animal fats), especially in countries such as Germany, the U.S., France, and the U.K. This is primarily due to their low cost and higher availability than the fatty acid esters obtained from animal fats. Furthermore, TOFA esters provide numerous benefits, such as performance at low temperatures and low rosin.

In recent times, there has been an increase in the awareness about bio-lubricants and their benefits, such as their biodegradable nature and excellent lubrication, as a result of which, they have become a perfect alternative to petroleum-based lubricants. Moreover, the utilization of bio-lubricants results in lower emission of toxic fumes, thereby resulting in fewer dermatological problems, in people handling engines and hydraulic systems.

Browse report overview with 308 tables and 70 figures spread through 287 pages and detailed TOC on "Fatty Acid Esters Market Research Report: Global Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030 at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fatty-acid-esters-market

As a result of their increasing usage in the manufacturing of drugs, oleates led the fatty acid esters market in 2019. Owing to the increasing demand for lubricants and personal care products and the rapid growth in the end-user industries, the oleates category is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The personal care & cosmetic products category is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapidly growing trend of organic personal care & cosmetic products and the increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products, especially in developing countries, is predicted to further shoot up the demand for fatty acid esters.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=fatty-acid-esters-market

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the most productive fatty acid esters market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the high demand for fatty acid esters from the personal care & cosmetic products, lubricants, and numerous other industries. These esters are required in surfactants, owing to their emulsifying characteristics, which is why they are suitable for shampoos, detergents, and body washes. With the increase in the disposable income in the developing nations of the region, the demand for organic personal care products has skyrocketed.

The global fatty acid esters market is partially consolidated and comprises several leading players, such as Wilmar International Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Temix Oleo Srl, KLK OLEO, and Esterchem Ltd. Matangi Industries LLP announced expansion plans for its performance chemicals facility, which is engaged in the production of fatty acid esters, in 2019. As a result of this massive expansion, the company’s total production capacity is now 14,400 tons per year.

Some other prominent players operating in the market include DKS Co. Ltd., Govi N.V., Kao Corporation, NYCO, and Oleon NV.

More Reports of Chemicals and Materials Market By P&S Intelligence

Packaging Adhesives Market

Rising demand for packaging adhesives in the food & beverage industry is one of the major drivers for the growth of the market. In the recent times, the demand for packaged food has witnessed a rapid surge, owing to shift in preferences for ready-to-eat food items with a longer shelf life.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/packaging-adhesives-market

Structural Adhesives Market

Together, North America and APAC are expected to account for over 69.4% share in the global structural adhesives market by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increasing adoption of structural adhesives over fasteners, and rise in infrastructural development in these regions.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/structural-adhesives-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.