Robotic Polishing Machine Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Robotic Polishing Machine market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 309.7 million by 2025, from $ 182 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Robotic Polishing Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotic Polishing Machine market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Robotic Polishing Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Robotic Polishing Machine with Polishing Tools

Robotic Polishing Machine with Workpiece

Workpiece is projected to account for the largest sales volume market. This segment accounted for 58% share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electronics

Hardware & Tool

Household Products

Others

The automotive holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LXD Robotics

Intec

Acme Manufacturing

Fastems

AV＆R

SHL

MEPSA

Logen Robot

Wenzhou Kingstone

DANBACH ROBOT

STRECON

Grind Master

Changjiang Industry

Setpoint Systems

