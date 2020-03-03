Robotic Polishing Machine Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Robotic Polishing Machine market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 309.7 million by 2025, from $ 182 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Robotic Polishing Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotic Polishing Machine market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Robotic Polishing Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Robotic Polishing Machine with Polishing Tools
Robotic Polishing Machine with Workpiece
Workpiece is projected to account for the largest sales volume market. This segment accounted for 58% share in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automotive
Electronics
Hardware & Tool
Household Products
Others
The automotive holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
LXD Robotics
Intec
Acme Manufacturing
Fastems
AV＆R
SHL
MEPSA
Logen Robot
Wenzhou Kingstone
DANBACH ROBOT
STRECON
Grind Master
Changjiang Industry
Setpoint Systems
