CNC Machine Tools Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the CNC Machine Tools market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 38380 million by 2025, from $ 33820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CNC Machine Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CNC Machine Tools market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the CNC Machine Tools value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
CNC Lathe
CNC Milling Machine
CNC Grinding machine
Others
As of 2018, CNC lathe segment dominates the market contributing about 65% of the total market share.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Others
The machimery manufacturing holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yamazaki Mazak
GF Machining Solutions
DMG Mori Seiki
Makino
DMTG
Okuma Corporation
Haas Automation
TRUMPF
Doosan Infracore
JTEKT Corporation
MAG IAS
AMADA
HERMLE
SMTCL
Emag
KOMATSU NTC
Schuler
INDEX
Chiron
GROB
Schutte
SAMAG
TORNOS
Gleason
Hyundai WIA
Hardinge Group
NAGEL
Hurco
MHI
Qinchuan
Shandong FIN
Yuhuan CNC
KMTCL
Qinghai Huading
