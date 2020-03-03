Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
Description:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M). The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study:-
Deere & Company
Aeris Communications
Telit
Argus Control
Valley Irrigation
ELECSYS
Trimble
Kontron
McCrometer
Orange Business Services
Tyro Remotes
Davis Instruments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Platforms Development
Application Development
Hardware
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Crop Management
Environmental Monitoring
Livestock Farming and Fishery Management
Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
Segmental Analysis: -
The industry Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M). New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
Table of Content: -
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Platforms Development
1.4.3 Application Development
1.4.4 Hardware
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Crop Management
1.5.3 Environmental Monitoring
1.5.4 Livestock Farming and Fishery Management
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Deere & Company
13.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details
13.1.2 Deere & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development
13.2 Aeris Communications
13.2.1 Aeris Communications Company Details
13.2.2 Aeris Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Aeris Communications Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.2.4 Aeris Communications Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Aeris Communications Recent Development
13.3 Telit
13.3.1 Telit Company Details
13.3.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Telit Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.3.4 Telit Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Telit Recent Development
13.4 Argus Control
13.4.1 Argus Control Company Details
13.4.2 Argus Control Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Argus Control Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.4.4 Argus Control Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Argus Control Recent Development
13.5 Valley Irrigation
13.5.1 Valley Irrigation Company Details
13.5.2 Valley Irrigation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Valley Irrigation Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.5.4 Valley Irrigation Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Valley Irrigation Recent Development
13.6 ELECSYS
13.6.1 ELECSYS Company Details
13.6.2 ELECSYS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 ELECSYS Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.6.4 ELECSYS Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 ELECSYS Recent Development
13.7 Trimble
13.7.1 Trimble Company Details
13.7.2 Trimble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Trimble Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.7.4 Trimble Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Trimble Recent Development
13.8 Kontron
13.8.1 Kontron Company Details
13.8.2 Kontron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Kontron Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.8.4 Kontron Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Kontron Recent Development
13.9 McCrometer
13.9.1 McCrometer Company Details
13.9.2 McCrometer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 McCrometer Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction
13.9.4 McCrometer Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 McCrometer Recent Development
13.10 Orange Business Services
13.11 Tyro Remotes
13.12 Davis Instruments
Continued…..
