Singer-Songwriter, Amelia Presley, Seeks to Spread Awareness Against Child Abuse by Sharing Her Own Story
Presley recently became an advocate against child abuse by publicly telling the story of her childhood through her song, “Harm Nobody Else” (releasing in 2020).
“I am documenting my healing process in sequence, so that others may feel empowered to do the same. If you have a similar story, please hear this;You didn’t ask for the cards you were dealt. It’s time to pass them back to the dealer. Your abuser will more than likely never accept the blame, but that does not mean that you have to hold onto it. The blame is not yours. The shame is not yours. This is not your secret.”, Amelia Presley said about her mission. “I hope that people will see it’s ok to tell the truth. If not publicly, say it to yourself. Bad people get away with bad things, because their victims are too ashamed to expose a secret that shouldn’t be a victim’s burden to begin with. I think change, and healing begin with starting a conversation.”
While recording the song, Amelia broke down in the studio. Watch the emotional video here: https://youtu.be/siYDMRTRuZc
To properly promote the single “Harm Nobody Else” to radio, a GoFundMe has been launched. Donations will go directly to promoting the song to terrestrial radio. If you or your business would like to inquire about sponsoring the radio tour, please email booking@ameliapresleymusic.com. If you would like to donate via GoFundMe, please visit: http://bit.ly/HarmNobodyElseRadioPromo
To read more about the “Harm Nobody Else” Project including all news regarding the song, Amelia’s podcast, and the tour; please visit https://ameliapresleymusic.com/harm-nobody-else
Live Performance of “Harm Nobody Else”
