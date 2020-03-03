Singer-Songwriter, Amelia Presley, Seeks to Spread Awareness Against Child Abuse by Sharing Her Own Story

Amelia Presley recording “Harm Nobody Else” at Wonderland Studios, Austin, TX

Presley recently became an advocate against child abuse by publicly telling the story of her childhood through her song, “Harm Nobody Else” (releasing in 2020).

The blame is not yours. The shame is not yours. This is not your secret.” — Amelia Presley

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amelia Presley recently became an advocate against child abuse by publicly telling the story of her own childhood through her song, “Harm Nobody Else” and a podcast called “The Insignificant Diary of a Burden Named Phoenix” in which she tells the story of the 13 years of abuse she endured from her adoptive step-mother from the age of 3 years to 16 years old. She hopes to help survivors to validate their own feelings by facing them head on rather than living under the burden of their abuser’s secret.“I am documenting my healing process in sequence, so that others may feel empowered to do the same. If you have a similar story, please hear this;You didn’t ask for the cards you were dealt. It’s time to pass them back to the dealer. Your abuser will more than likely never accept the blame, but that does not mean that you have to hold onto it. The blame is not yours. The shame is not yours. This is not your secret.”, Amelia Presley said about her mission. “I hope that people will see it’s ok to tell the truth. If not publicly, say it to yourself. Bad people get away with bad things, because their victims are too ashamed to expose a secret that shouldn’t be a victim’s burden to begin with. I think change, and healing begin with starting a conversation.”While recording the song, Amelia broke down in the studio. Watch the emotional video here: https://youtu.be/siYDMRTRuZc To properly promote the single “Harm Nobody Else” to radio, a GoFundMe has been launched. Donations will go directly to promoting the song to terrestrial radio. If you or your business would like to inquire about sponsoring the radio tour, please email booking@ameliapresleymusic.com. If you would like to donate via GoFundMe, please visit: http://bit.ly/HarmNobodyElseRadioPromo To read more about the “Harm Nobody Else” Project including all news regarding the song, Amelia’s podcast, and the tour; please visit https://ameliapresleymusic.com/harm-nobody-else

Live Performance of “Harm Nobody Else”



